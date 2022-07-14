Colp shooting under investigation

Driving without a license won an Enfield woman a trip to the White County Jail. An officer with the Carmi Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon that resulted in the arrest of 47 year old Veronica S Fry. Fry was taken into custody for driving on a suspended driver’s license. She paid a $250 bond and was released.
Two crashes occurring in Williamson County caused traffic for motorists on I-57. A Lowndes man was flown to a hospital after a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon, July 4. A 70-year-old Millersville man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau County on Monday night. Updated: Jul. 1, 2022...
Carmi Fire Chief Larry Hite confirms that the investigation continues regarding the the recent fire that destroyed the old White County Lumber building and damaged several surrounding homes. Fire Marshals continue to scour the site and pour over the video footage to determine the cause. Rumors continue to swirl due to the suspicious nature of this fire. As information becomes available, we will continue with relevant updates.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - The Southern Illinois Electric Cooperative is asking for your help after recent substation break-ins. According to SIEC, the responsible party caused damage to the fencing, then cut and stole copper ground wire. If you know of anyone responsible for these crimes, call the authorities or SIEC as...
A turkey was reported stolen out of Bollinger County and its owners are asking for help. Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly Caruthersville shooting. Dangerous intersection concerns Gordonville residents. Updated: 31 minutes ago. |. A dangerous intersection in Gordonville has residents concerned over their local road safety.
A tip about alleged drug trafficking led to a McCracken County man's arrest. Deputies received information on Tuesday alleging that 26-year-old Raheem Benjamin was trafficking cocaine. Authorities spoke with Benjamin and he reportedly agreed to meet them in the parking lot of a Paducah business. That afternoon, he allegedly sold...
Bond has been set at $100,000 for a 31-year-old Salem man who has been charged in Marion County Court with vehicular hijacking and violation of an order of protection following a Sunday incident. Jacob Erwin of Shuler Road is accused in the charge of pushing the female protected by the...
PADUCAH — An SUV has crashed into the Lone Oak Goodwill building in Paducah. The incident happened around noon on Thursday, July 14. The driver explained that her foot slipped on the brake pedal, causing her to accidentally step on the gas and ram into the building. Luckily, no...
An update on the development of the Walker's Bluff Casino project. The suspect in the Caruthersville homicide has been taken into custody. More than a dozen music artists will take the stage at the 2022 Shipyard Music Festival in downtown Cape Girardeau. The Breakfast Show TOO headlines 7/14. Updated: 11...
Centralia Police arrested two persons in connection with an alleged domestic battery Tuesday night. 47-year-old Tonya Pannell of South Pearl in Sandoval was arrested for alleged domestic battery. 62-year-old Troy White of Hester Street in Centralia was arrested for domestic battery and not reporting a domestic battery. 43-year-old Renee Clifton...
A 48-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Wamac Police on a felony failure to appear in court warrant on a pending violation of order of protection case. Timothy Marshall of Clinmar was taken to the Marion County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $30,000 bond. 29-year-old...
A fire believed to have started around the rear tires of a semi-trailer consumed the entire trailer Wednesday morning as the truck was traveling northbound on I-57 at milepost 105 south of Dix. Jefferson Fire Protection District officials say the driver of the Canadian JB Hunt truck had pulled over...
A 38-year-old Centralia man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in federal court after earlier pleading guilty to two weapons charges. Ian Merideth pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was also fined $500, ordered to pay $200 in special assessment fees, and complete three years of supervised release.
A 25-year-old Salem man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for violation of bail bond. Jarad Sidener of South Washington was taken to the Marion County Jail. 35-year-old Holly Creamer of East Boone in Salem is being held in lieu of $3000 bond after being arrested by...
SPRINGFIELD – I’Kera Hill, 3, died of malnutrition and dehydration at a Carbondale hospital on June 22, 2022, according to the child endangerment charges filed in Jackson County against her parents, Isaac Hill and Katrina Simelton Hill. Her obituary stated that I’Kera died after a bout with COVID-19,...
Centralia Police have arrested 41-year-old Dustin Payne of South Maple in Centralia for criminal sexual abuse after he allegedly inappropriately touched a woman with whom he had a prior relationship. Police say the woman’s story was backed up by a mutual friend of the two who said Payne had allegedly admitted to committing the acts with the woman. He was taken to the Marion County Jail.
A veteran from Perryville was recently given an award by the Missouri National Veterans Memorial. B-25 Bomber on display in Paducah, Ky. A B-25 Bomber was on display in Paducah, Ky. Active shooter training in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cape Girardeau police took part in active shooter...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Center Junction construction project made the intersection of Highway K and Route 25 a detour route. More traffic flowed through, so a temporary traffic signal was put in to help manage the additional drivers. When the detour was no longer necessary, the signals were...
COVID-19 cases are on the rise around the area again. The Pennyrile District Health Department has announced 213 total cases of the virus from Friday through Wednesday in its five-county district. According to the health department’s update, 50 of those cases are in Trigg County. Officials report 28 total...
Comments / 0