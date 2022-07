This week, a look back at four of our featured listings from six months ago focuses on homes in Flatlands, Bay Ridge, Dumbo and Prospect Lefferts Gardens. How did they fare?. For the buyer who can see the potential in this estate-condition brick Tudor in Flatlands, a thoughtful renovation could give it some necessary upgrades while maintaining the innate 1930s charm. The single-family has some historic details along with a generously sized kitchen, a bathroom per floor, three bedrooms and a garage. This former House of the Day sold in April for $700,000, which was $25,000 under the asking price.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO