Georgia State

OPINION: Gas tax relief is not enough

By James DeBetta
Red and Black
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone is talking about it: gas prices. They’re crazy, I know. Gas is way too expensive, especially for ordinary people who often need cars more than those who can afford to drive them in this economy. That’s not what I’m here to talk about. Instead, let’s...

www.redandblack.com

Newsweek

Gas Prices Are Falling Fastest in These 10 States

Americans who have been paying record gas prices to fill up their cars may see a much longed-for reprieve in some parts of the country. The last three months have seen a spike in fuel prices, hitting a national record high of $5.02 per gallon on June 14, posing a political problem for President Joe Biden's administration.
24/7 Wall St.

America Braces For $380 Oil

Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
Washington Examiner

Three things Biden has done that increased gas prices

Average gas prices recently passed $5 per gallon nationwide, setting a new record. This is bad news for workers' budgets, and since it's happening under President Joe Biden’s watch, it's bad news for the Democratic Party’s electoral prospects. The White House has tried to deflect blame for the...
Fox News

Backlash ensues as President Biden suggests inflation a 'chance' to make 'fundamental turn' to clean energy

President Biden faced backlash after appearing to suggest that high gas prices will be a "good" opportunity to make a fundamental turn" to clean energy on Monday. Some conservatives called the president out on Twitter for the comments, as gas prices average $4.98 a gallon nationwide, according to AAA and inflation rose to a 40-year-high last month, sparking fears of an impending recession.
TheStreet

If Enough People Did This, Would Gasoline Prices Come Down?

Gas prices have been high for much of 2022, making struggling American families struggle more. Fuel hit an average of $5 per gallon for the first time in U.S. history earlier this summer, and has surged even higher in states like California and Hawaii. The prior record high was in 2008 during the financial crisis at $4.10 per gallon. Last week, President Joe Biden criticized oil companies, saying they had tripled their profits while families are suffering from high gas prices.
AOL Corp

Biden touts jobs numbers, falling gas prices: 'The program is working'

Pointing to robust June jobs numbers and falling gas prices, President Biden said Friday that his economic "program is working." "Today the Labor Department reported that we've added 372,000 jobs last month, 372,000. Here's why it's important: Our private sector has now recovered all of the jobs lost during the pandemic and added jobs on top of that," Biden said at a White House event where he signed an executive order directing the Department of Health and Human Services to expand access to abortion pills and contraception in the wake of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. "We have more Americans working today in the private sector than any day under my predecessor, more today than anytime in American history, today."
rigzone.com

USA Gasoline Prices Keep Dropping

U.S. gasoline prices dropped again on Monday, according to the latest figures from the AAA gas prices website. As of July 11, the national average price of regular gasoline is $4.678 per gallon, down from yesterday’s average of $4.684 per gallon, the week ago average of $4.807 per gallon, and the month ago average of $5.004 per gallon, the AAA site highlights.
