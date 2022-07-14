ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GM and EVgo to build fast-chargers at Pilot Flying J gas stations

By Jaclyn Trop
TechCrunch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe partnership between GM and Pilot will help accelerate EV sales by filling in gaps along the charging infrastructure. Access to charging stations remains American drivers’ top concern over buying or leasing an EV, according to a July Consumer Reports survey. Plans call for 2,000 charging stations —...

