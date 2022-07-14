GM and EVgo to build fast-chargers at Pilot Flying J gas stations

Going from coast to coast in an electric vehicle sounds difficult. Although charging points are more common now, and some EVs on the market have very impressive ranges, it would still require a lot of planning. One slip-up or wrong turn might leave you stranded by the roadside with a dead battery, waiting for someone in a gas-powered truck to tow you to a charging point. Well, the risk of things going wrong on a long journey is about to be drastically reduced. According to a press release from GM, the motoring giant is partnering with truck stop company Pilot to install thousands of charging points across the United States.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO