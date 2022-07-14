ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Von der Leyen: EU wants North Macedonia in the bloc

By KONSTANTIN TESTORIDES
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia got a boost from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday for the country's hopes of eventually joining the European Union amid a dispute with Bulgaria. “We want...

