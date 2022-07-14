ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson nonprofit in need of donations for foster families

By Lydia Camarillo
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
"This place has been a blessing above all simply because you just come and just about any basic need you would need is here," said foster parent Noemi Lucero.

"Just the blessings that they give us you know for everybody," said foster parent Nuvia.

That seems to be the word to call this place. Foster parents Noemi and Nuvia are talking about Tucson non-profit More Than a Bed.

"We want every child to have a new bed no one should be sleeping on the floor no one should be sleeping on the couch and no one should be sleeping with a relative," said CEO and Executive Director of More Than a Bed Grace Stocksdale.

Stocksdale says they hold true to their name, they have much more than beds for foster, kinship, and adoptive families.

"Everything from beds to clothes, shoes, underwear, diapers, toys, bedding, household goods, whatever a family will need," said Stocksdale.

Right now, they are at a critcal low level on certain donations.

"We have requests out there for gently used clothing," said Stocksdale.

Especially clothing for boys sizes 7 and up.

"We always need donations of diapers. We always need donations of new socks. We always need donations of underwear," said Stocksdale.

"The most items I'm in need of would be like clothing, shoes and since I'm a continuous foster parent, I need to come for like cribs and car seats and bedding," said Stocksdale.

Beyond the donations, More Than a Bed has an important goal in mind.

"So our main goal is to try and lessen the financial burden for the families so they can spend more time on the valuable things for the children," said Stocksdale.

Like spending quality time with them and helping them go through school

"Just try to help these kids overcome their history and show them that they are their life is not mandated by what has happened," said Stocksdale.

Families can come for essential items but walk away with much more, hope. For more information on More Than a Bed, click here.

KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

