Kansas City, MO

Patrick Mahomes, Coors Light skirt NFL rules for charity

By Jacob Milham
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Coors Light teamed up for an advertisement and commemorative product, all supporting Mahomes’ charity. In 2022, the NFL still prohibits active players from endorsing a certain beer or drinking beer in advertising. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Coors Light still cleverly teamed...

Patrick Mahomes outsmarts the NFL by appearing in beer commercial that's not actually about beer

If you've ever watched an NFL game, you may have noticed that dozens of beer commercials will generally air during each game. If you pay close attention to those commercials though, you may have also noticed that none of them ever feature any NFL players and there's actually a good reason for that: The NFL has a rule in place that keeps active players from directly endorsing beer.
