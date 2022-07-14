ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London, KY

Spacey pleads not guilty to charges in the U.K. that he sexually assaulted three men

By The Associated Press
WEKU
WEKU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cOfZ3_0gfT9VOY00
Actor Kevin Spacey, center, arrives at the Old Bailey in London on Thursday. He pleaded not guilty to charges of sexually assaulting three men years ago. Frank Augstein/AP

LONDON — Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges of sexually assaulting three men a decade or more ago, and was told he would face trial next year.

Spacey, 62, stood in the dock and spoke clearly as he replied "not guilty" to each of the five charges during a hearing at London's Central Criminal Court, commonly known as the Old Bailey.

Judge Mark Wall set a date of June 6, 2023, for the trial to start and said it would last three to four weeks. It is likely to be at the Old Bailey, the venue for Britain's highest-profile criminal trials.

The former "House of Cards" star, who ran London's Old Vic theater between 2004 and 2015, denied four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The incidents allegedly took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and one in western England in April 2013. The victims are now in their 30s and 40s.

Space's lawyer previously said the actor "strenuously denies" the allegations.

Spacey, who has addresses in London and the U.S., was granted bail and allowed to return to the United States after a preliminary hearing last month. The judge continued the actor's unconditional bail on Thursday, and said another pretrial hearing would be held early in 2023.

Spacey thanked the judge at the end of the 15-minute hearing. He made no comment as he left court and was ushered through a crowd of photographers and camera crews into a chauffeur-driven car.

Spacey won a best supporting actor Academy Award for the 1995 film "The Usual Suspects" and a lead actor Oscar for the 1999 movie "American Beauty."

But his celebrated career came to an abrupt halt in 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp accused the star of assaulting him at a party in the 1980s, when Rapp was a teenager. Spacey denies the allegations.

Spacey faces a separate civil sex-assault lawsuit from Rapp in U.S. federal court in New York.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Scrubs’ Co-EP Eric Weinberg Released On $3.2M Bond After Rape Arrest; Court Date Set For Next Month – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, JULY 17, 4:47 PM: Veteran TV Eric Weinberg is a free man after being arrested on rape and other sex crimes claims late last week. Less than 24 hours after being taken into custody by the LAPD on July 14, the long serving Scrubs co-executive producer posted his $3.225 million bond. Held in downtown LA, Weinberg walked out of incarceration just before 1 PM on July 15, according to the LA Country Sheriff department. There is no information yet on whether it was the TV writer himself, another individual, or a bond agency/company who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
London, KY
Crime & Safety
City
London, KY
The Independent

Federal prosecutor: Dentist confessed to wife's safari death

A wealthy dentist killed his wife of 34 years with a shotgun blast at dawn on a remote African safari in 2016, collected nearly $5 million in insurance proceeds and later blurted out to his longtime lover that “I killed my f---g wife for you!,” a U.S. prosecutor told a jury in opening statements of the dentist’s murder trial Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
Washington Examiner

Black man brutally assaults three white women in Philadelphia: Why haven’t hate crime charges been filed?

Three white women were randomly and brutally assaulted by a black man in Philadelphia last week. The video of the violent attack has gone viral. The beating was unprovoked, and many feel it should be considered a hate crime. Yet, so far, Philadelphia authorities have been reluctant to treat it as such, and many are wondering if it is because the victims are white.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Spacey
Person
Anthony Rapp
Complex

Suge Knight’s Wrongful Death Civil Case Declared a Mistrial

A judge on Wednesday declared a mistrial in the wrongful death suit brought against Suge Knight in connection to the death of Terry Carter, whom the Death Row Records founder struck with his truck in 2015. Rolling Stone reports the jury was deadlocked 7-5 in favor of the plaintiff, Carter’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Sexual Assault#Violent Crime#Central Criminal Court
The Independent

Fake humans are turning up to job interviews – and you might not even know, FBI warns

Fake humans are conducting job interviews – and could trick the people interviewing them, the FBI has warned.Scammers are using deepfakes and other technology to create false applicants that can undertake job interviews, the agency warned. The fake people are made by stealing the personal information of other people and then creating fake but convincing applicants that can go to job interviews as them, it said.If successful, criminals can then use the job position to access useful data held by those companies, it suggested. But it is not exactly clear why cyber criminals are using the attack.The problem is on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mexican cartel ordered by US judge to pay $4.6 billion to the families of nine women and children who were ambushed and massacred in 2019: Family accused them of carrying out attack in retribution for their public protests against the cartel

A Mexican drug cartel accused in the brutal slaughter of nine women and children from an offshoot Mormon community must pay $4.6 billion to the families, a federal judge from North Dakota ruled. The family members of the victims filed a lawsuit accusing the Juarez cartel of carrying out the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

A look inside the ‘Disneyland’ prison Ghislaine Maxwell hopes to spend her 20-year sentence in

From music stars to billionaire hotel heiresses, the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, has been home to some of the most famous female inmates in United States history.The low-security prison, sometimes referred to as Club Fed, is where convicted child-sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has requested to serve her 20 year federal prison term.In stark contrast to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where the 60-year-old spent nearly two years awaiting trial, FCI Danbury has a reputation as one of the more hospitable penitentiaries, and has garnered a special place in US pop culture.Most famously, the fictional Litchfield Prison in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

7 Women Accused of Being Witches Allegedly Kidnapped and Tortured in Peru

At least seven women were detained and allegedly tortured by a rural militia in Peru who accused them of practicing “witchcraft.”. The victims were reportedly stripped naked and whipped in an attempt to force them to admit that they were practicing sorcery against inhabitants in a small community in the central province of Pataz.
PERU, NY
Rolling Stone

Nipsey Hussle Murder Suspect Beaten Up In Jail: Lawyer

Click here to read the full article. The man accused of murdering celebrated rapper Nipsey Hussle was physically assaulted in custody and unable to attend his trial on Tuesday due to medical treatment for his injuries, his lawyer confirms to Rolling Stone. Eric Holder Jr., 32, was beaten up at some point after he left a Los Angeles courtroom around 4 p.m. Monday. “[He] was attacked by two inmates and beaten. He was cut with a razor in the back of his head and received three staples. His face is swollen and his eye is swollen,” Holder’s public defender, Aaron Jansen, tells...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
111K+
Followers
10K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy