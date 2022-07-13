ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why is the 'Where the Crawdads Sing' author wanted for questioning in a murder? What you need to know

By Sonaiya Kelley
AOL Corp
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelia Owens' 2018 novel, "Where the Crawdads Sing," has sold more than 12 million copies and had been adapted into a feature film produced by Reese Witherspoon; starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, the movie opens in theaters this weekend. Owens' debut work of fiction is a romantic thriller about an outcast...

Los Angeles Times

How a book-to-film pioneer brought ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ to the big screen

Delia Owens’ book “Where the Crawdads Sing” is just a dragon short of a genre fiction compendium: children’s survival tale, young adult romance, murder mystery and legal thriller. Anyone who thought “To Kill a Mockingbird” needed a happier ending, or wished Boo Radley were a neurotypical love interest, has likely embraced Owens’ novel. Now Sony is aiming its adaptation of “Crawdads” squarely at the book’s myriad readers with a Walmart promotion, a Taylor Swift song and themed home décor on Instagram. By its own standards, it should be a success: The movie achieves its goal of re-creating the story’s central drama and fairy tale atmosphere.
