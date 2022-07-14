We Tried Dutch Bros' New Cookie Dough Drinks. Here's How It Went

Twitter has called Gordon Ramsay out, but it was not the first time the chef was teased on social media over the small portions served in his restaurants. According to Mirror, the celebrity chef was roasted just last year for featuring a photo of a lamb dish that was served in his Michelin-starred spot, Petrus, in London's posh Knightsbridge neighborhood. In the picture, a few neatly sliced pieces of meat were accompanied by an artfully arranged vegetable side. The item was featured on the restaurant's £125 ($148)-per-head dinner menu, and while some of Ramsay's followers admired its elegant presentation, many were quick to poke fun at its portion size with comments like, "What is this!? A dinner plate for Ants," and "Where is the rest of it?"

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO