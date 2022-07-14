ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

We Tried Dutch Bros' New Cookie Dough Drinks. Here's How It Went

By Crawford Smith
Mashed
Mashed
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Eating raw cookie dough used to have the thrill of doing something a little bit bad, since it exposed you to the risk of food poisoning. These days, though, you can easily whip up a batch of safe, edible cookie dough....

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

McDonald's Just Made A Big Move With Its Florida Restaurants

For six decades, Florida's Casper family built their family fortune by hitching their wagon to McDonald's fast food star. As McDonald's Atlanta-based vice president Jason Clark wrote in an internal memo, "The Casper legacy with McDonald's began in Chicago 64 years ago in a men's clothing store. Ray Kroc and Fritz Casper became fast friends with their love for great clothes, a winning optimism, and a keen eye toward the customer," per Nation's Restaurant News. Fritz Casper would go on to open the first McDonald's in Florida, and by 2018, the Caspers Company was operating 60 restaurants across Tampa and Jacksonville.
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Kraft Macaroni and Cheese Is Changing Its Name After 85 Years

Kraft Macaroni and Cheese has a new and abbreviated name after 85 years in the business. The beloved brand is now simply called Kraft Mac & Cheese, which is "meant to reflect the way fans organically talk about the brand," the company announced on June 22, per CNN. Packaging featuring the new name will hit shelves by the end of the summer. In addition to the shortened name, shoppers will notice the box receiving a slight makeover that includes a refreshed logo, typography, and single-hue blue that "amplifies the brand's most recognizable asset — the noodle smile," the release notes.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Oregon State
Mashed

Twitter Is Once Again Roasting Gordon Ramsay's Portion Sizes

Twitter has called Gordon Ramsay out, but it was not the first time the chef was teased on social media over the small portions served in his restaurants. According to Mirror, the celebrity chef was roasted just last year for featuring a photo of a lamb dish that was served in his Michelin-starred spot, Petrus, in London's posh Knightsbridge neighborhood. In the picture, a few neatly sliced pieces of meat were accompanied by an artfully arranged vegetable side. The item was featured on the restaurant's £125 ($148)-per-head dinner menu, and while some of Ramsay's followers admired its elegant presentation, many were quick to poke fun at its portion size with comments like, "What is this!? A dinner plate for Ants," and "Where is the rest of it?"
INTERNET
Mashed

The New McDonald's McFlurry Flavor Is The Ultimate Dessert Mash-Up

When it comes to the realm of fast food ice cream, McDonald's probably isn't the first name to come to mind. While the restaurant may be more famous for its tasty burgers and Happy Meals, the fast food giant's McFlurry has undoubtedly joined the ranks of Sonic's Blast and Dairy Queen's Blizzard as a member of summer's sweet hall of fame.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

PepsiCo Warns 'Shrinkflation' Is About To Hit Your Favorite Chip Brands

Imagine it's midnight, all the stores within 15 miles of your house are closed, and your only option to satisfy your late-night munchies is a bag of chips in your pantry. You open the bag, and to your dismay, it's half — if not more — air. As disappointing as this can be, there's a good reason for the emptiness, per Taste of Home. Apparently, the large amount of air at the top of the bag is actually nitrogen gas, a preservative that ensures chips maintain their shelf life. The use of nitrogen is backed up by a 1994 scientific study, which found that plain air would cause chips to become soggy (via Taste of Home).
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar Cookie#Soft Drinks#Cookie Dough#Milk Chocolate#Dark Chocolate#Food Drink#Dutch
Mashed

The Hack Ina Garten Uses To Get Crispy Lettuce Without A Salad Spinner

Salad is a staple of many people's diets. It's a great way to satiate your hunger while getting a dose of healthy veggies and fruits. A primary ingredient in many green salads is lettuce, and while the pre-packaged versions of this meal are definitely convenient, it can also add up when you go to pay. According to the Everyday Cheapskate, the price of prepped and packaged romaine was over four times greater than the cost of the standard produce offering at the store. The blogger goes on to explain that a head of lettuce is cheaper and can be washed and prepared for your favorite salad in quickly.
FOOD & DRINKS
People

Starbucks Cold Drinks Are Half Off on Tuesdays in July

Tuesdays might just become the best day of the week thanks to Starbucks. Every "Tuesyay," as Starbucks calls them, the coffee chain is offering half-off handmade cold drinks, making it the perfect time to try the new Starbucks tropical refreshers. If refreshers aren't your thing, the deal also applies to...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Why A Costco Shopper Was Just Charged $250 For Bagels

When interacting with the service sector, most consumers recognize that mistakes happen. In fact, according to Salesforce Research, after a mistake, 78% of consumers said they would still do business with a company if it had excellent customer service. A customer can excuse the waiter for forgetting to bring the condiment they requested, or a cashier who has to ring up an item separately when it happens at places known for customer service like Chick-fil-A. However, when it comes to money mistakes, consumers are far more likely to want the issue resolved quickly.
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Philadelphia Cream Cheese Opens Feeladelphia, A First Of Its Kind Restaurant Where You Don't Order Food, You Order Feelings

Philadelphia cream cheese is partnering with award-winning chefs Jeremiah Stone and Fabián Von Hauske Valtierra to deliver a multi-sensorial and feelings-based dining concept and cookbook experience. CHICAGO, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past few years, the world has been on autopilot. Whether it be monotonous work, cooking...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
purewow.com

All the Starbucks Milk Options, Explained

You visit your local Starbucks so often, you should know the offerings like the back of your hand…and yet, you still feel like you’re swimming in a vast sea of choices every time you step up to the counter. We won’t take a crack at the entire menu, but for now let’s start with Starbucks milk options. Read on to learn more about the dairy and plant-based stuff available so you can order with confidence.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Subway Tuna Drama Isn't Over Just Yet

When you order a tuna salad sandwich, you expect to be enjoying tuna, not any other animal products. This is allegedly not the case at Subway restaurants, according to a lawsuit filed in 2021 that just took a major — and potentially fishy — turn, per Today. The...
LAW
Popculture

Culver's Drops 2 New Frozen Custard Flavors

The Culver's menu lineup is getting a little more crowded as the fan-favorite fast food chain adds two new chilled treats just in time for the hot summer months! This summer, Culver's is expanding its Flavor of the Day lineup with two new flavors of Fresh Frozen Custard – Espresso Toffee Bar and Peach Crisp – that are sure to provide exciting and unexpected tastes for fans, with fans already able to place an order for one of the new flavors!
RECIPES
Mashed

Everything We Know About Trader Joe's Caesar Salad Warning

Caesar salad is basically the perfect work-day lunch. Crisp lettuce tossed in a savory dressing and loaded with parm feels indulgent, but is still healthy-ish, and can also pack a protein punch if you opt to add grilled chicken. Plus, this salad is conveniently common — it's easy to pick up a pre-packaged Caesar while you're already shopping for your regular groceries at Trader Joe's.
OREGON STATE
hunker.com

What Are All These New Cookie Dough Brands Bringing to the Table?

Cookie dough has always been there for us, acting as a symbol of comfort, nostalgia, and one of the best things life has to offer. It's a classic for a reason. Yet, over the past few years (and especially in 2022), several new cookie dough brands have joined the mix, offering new takes on the timeless treat.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

The $5 Bottle of White Our Wine Expert Is Buying at Trader Joe’s All Summer Long

Almost every time I go to a Trader Joe’s, there’s something new: a fun ice cream flavor, an alternative pizza crust, a TikTok-viral sunscreen. The grocer’s whole business model is built on novelty, but when it comes to a great summer wine, I’d encourage you to look past the new stuff and grab a bottle that TJ’s has been carrying for years: Espiral Vinho Verde. And at about $5, it’s a steal.
DRINKS
Mashed

Has An Egg Shortage Hit Walmart?

Groceries have never been the most glamorous weekly expense. With the price of food going through the roof, grocery shopping has become an exercise in adaptability. Trying to save money at the grocery store and wandering the aisles hunting for food items that would normally be in stock (but are now hard to find) have been all-too-common occurrences in 2022. Local shops aren't the only ones low on supply as even the big-name chains aren't immune to the shortage.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The 'Chipotle Burger' Is A Work Of Art

It's not unusual for chain restaurants to debut new menu choices or return older ones. Taco Bell introduced a new crunchy menu item in its Big Cheez-It Tostada, and Arby's brought back a fan-favorite sandwich for a limited time. Chipotle Mexican Grill has made a name for itself by selling...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Mashed

138K+
Followers
35K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy