The Bear Renewed for Season 2 at FX on Hulu

TV is known for producing both huge hits and cancelled-after-one-season flops. No one ever knows what’s going to be the next Stranger Things-style record breaker with the public, so when something like FX’s The Bear becomes the next social media star, the buzz is usually pretty loud. As the network has renewed the series that is also currently enthralling Hulu subscribers, there’s been a tide of messages from real-life chefs and former service industry workers who have found the show a bit hard to watch.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO