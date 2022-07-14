ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Bear Renewed for Season 2 at FX on Hulu

Primetimer
Primetimer
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Acclaimed comedy The Bear has been renewed for a second season at FX on Hulu. The renewal comes just three weeks after the kitchen comedy debuted on June 23. Created by Christopher Storer, The Bear stars Jeremy...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Major Update Revealed

Fans of Criminal Minds rejoice! The long-running crime drama came to an end in 2020 after 15 seasons and more than 300 episodes on TV. But after much speculation and wishful thinking, the show is set to make a return on Paramount+. TVLine reported the news on Wednesday to huge...
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

The Bear Renewed For Season 2 At FX, But Why Do Real-Life Chefs Keep Saying They Can’t Bear To Watch It?

TV is known for producing both huge hits and cancelled-after-one-season flops. No one ever knows what’s going to be the next Stranger Things-style record breaker with the public, so when something like FX’s The Bear becomes the next social media star, the buzz is usually pretty loud. As the network has renewed the series that is also currently enthralling Hulu subscribers, there’s been a tide of messages from real-life chefs and former service industry workers who have found the show a bit hard to watch.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Chad Kroeger and JT Parr Bring Comedic Activism to Netflix in Chad and JT Go Deep

Comedic activists and pranksters Chad Kroeger (Tom Allen) and JT Parr (John Parr) are bringing their unique approach to comedy to Netflix in a new series, Chad & JT Go Deep. The series will follow Chad and JT as they take their activism to the streets of Southern California to spread awareness on important issues. When one of their causes inadvertently leads to their cancellation, they must use their activism to return to the world's good graces.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abby Elliott
Person
Ebon Moss Bachrach
Person
Jeremy Allen White
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: This Star Also Featured in ‘Criminal Minds’ For Multiple Seasons

One of our favorite things about procedural dramas is the way certain stars feature in multiple series. For example, before Jason Beghe became iconic on Chicago PD as Sergeant Hank Voight, he actually appeared as a suspect during a season eight episode of NCIS. Similarly, another Chicago PD star once appeared in multiple episodes of the thriller series, Criminal Minds.
CHICAGO, IL
Primetimer

Chuck Norris' Grandson Eliminated From Claim to Fame for Cheating

Chuck Norris is going to need a word with his grandson, Maxwell Norris. During the series premiere of Claim to Fame, in which contestants must guess the famous relatives of their roommates for a chance to win $100,000, Maxwell was caught cheating, and as a result, he was swiftly eliminated by hosts Kevin and Frankie Jonas.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sous Chef#Fx#Michelin#The Original Beef Of#White The Bear
Primetimer

Larry Storch, Veteran Comedy Actor Known For F-Troop, Dead at 99

Television comedy star Larry Storch has died. The actor, who was most well-known for his role as Corporal Randolph Agran on the 1960s sitcom F-Troop, was 99. His family confirmed his passing on his Facebook page, saying, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share with you the news our beloved Larry passed away in his sleep overnight. We are shocked and at a loss for words at the moment."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
Place
Sydney
Deadline

‘Your Honor’: Rosie Perez To Star In Season 2 Of Showtime Series, Andrene Ward-Hammond Upped To Series Regular

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Rosie Perez is joining Bryan Cranston in the upcoming second and final season of Showtime’s Your Honor, in a major recurring role. Perez will play Olivia Delmont, a charismatic assistant U.S Attorney who must manipulate and motivate an unwilling asset in order to bring down a crime organization in New Orleans. In the series, Cranston stars as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices. Cast also includes Michael Stuhlbarg, Hope Davis, Hunter Doohan, Carmen Ejogo,...
NFL
Primetimer

Drama Surrounds Mel's Pregnancy in Virgin River Season 4 Trailer

The Virgin River Season 4 trailer reveals there's more drama to come in the quiet town. In the sneak peek, Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) struggle with the unknown paternity of Mel's baby, leading him to question his place in the baby's life. To make matters worse, a new, attractive doctor joins the clinic, and Jack's judgmental father comes to town for a visit, intensifying Jack's insecurities.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Demascus’: Martin Lawrence Joins AMC Series As Recurring

Bad Boys actor Martin Lawrence is set for a key recurring role opposite Okieriete Onaodowan AMC’s Demascus, the half-hour comedic sci-fi series from playwright Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm and AMC Studios. The six-episode series is set to premiere next year on AMC and AMC+. Created by Chisholm, Demascus follows Demascus...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’: Emmy-Nominated Cast Reveal What Creator Mike White Has Told Them About Potential Season 3 Returns & Spinoffs

Click here to read the full article. Seven out of the eight Emmy-nominated performers from HBO’s The White Lotus aren’t in Season 2, but creator Mike White has teased to some of their potential future storylines. The HBO limited series came up strong at the Primetime Emmy noms today, earning a total 20, making it the second-highest lauded series this year after HBO’s Succession (25) and tying with AppleTV+’s Ted Lasso.  2022 Emmy Nominations: Deadline’s Complete Coverage Of the eight cast members nominated, five were in the Supporting Actress category alone: Connie Britton (Nicole Mossbacher), Alexandra Daddario (Rachel Patton), Natasha Rothwell (Belinda Lindsey), Sydney Sweeney...
NFL
Cinemablend

With Legacies Now Over, The Vampire Diaries Creator Has Put The CW In Her Rearview Mirror With 5 New Shows In Development For Another Studio

Now that The Vampire Diaries franchise is officially done (at least for now) with the end of Legacies, creator Julie Plec is seemingly putting The CW all the way in her rearview mirror. Over the last several months, she has gradually added new shows to her repertoire, such as another vampire series in the Vampire Academy adaptation, and now she is developing a whopping five additional new shows at Universal Television, on top of other projects already in the works.
TV SERIES
102.5 The Bone

FX serving up second season of 'The Bear'

FX has renewed its summer hit The Bear for another season. The show follows Jeremy Allen White's Carmine, a fine dining chef who returns to his native Chicago after a death in the family, and all the drama that occurs as he takes over his family's sandwich shop. The network...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
33K+
Followers
23K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy