The Bear Renewed for Season 2 at FX on Hulu

EXCLUSIVE: Rosie Perez is joining Bryan Cranston in the upcoming second and final season of Showtime's Your Honor, in a major recurring role.
Perez will play Olivia Delmont, a charismatic assistant U.S Attorney who must manipulate and motivate an unwilling asset in order to bring down a crime organization in New Orleans.
In the series, Cranston stars as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.
Cast also includes Michael Stuhlbarg, Hope Davis, Hunter Doohan, Carmen Ejogo,...
