ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Suffolk On Alert As Brand-New Shark Bite Incident Brings Number To Six In Two Weeks

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EKWUe_0gfT6kDq00
The area where the sixth shark bite incident of the summer occurred on Long Island. Photo Credit: Wikipedia, by Albert kok/Google Maps street view

Lifeguards and swimmers are on high alert after two shark bites in one day on Long Island, bringing the total number of attacks to six in two weeks.

The latest attack took place in Suffolk County at Seaview Beach on Fire Island around 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 13.

Suffolk police said the Arizona man was in waist-deep water at Seaview Beach when he was bitten in the buttocks and on the left wrist.

He was able to walk out of the water, Suffolk County Police said.

The victim was transported via Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening

Earlier Wednesday, a surfer was bitten by a shark at Smith Point Beach in Shirley, around 7:30 a.m., Wednesday, said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.

The surfer was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue for treatment of injuries, Bellone said.

Bellone said the shark was most likely a tiger sand shark.

The new attacks come after a shark bit a Smith Point County Park lifeguard on Sunday, July 3 and another lifeguard was attacked in the village of Ocean Beach on Thursday, July 7.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 6

Related
CBS New York

2 sharks caught by fishermen at Jones Beach

JONES BEACH, N.Y. -- More shark sightings were reported in Nassau County on Saturday.The New York state parks department says at 8 a.m., a fisherman at Jones Beach pulled in a 4- to 5-foot long shark, prompting lifeguards to delay swimming for an hour.Swimming was then delayed again until 10:45 a.m. after another fisherman caught a shark in the area.RELATED STORY: Long Island lifeguard returns to work 11 days after shark attackAnother shark was spotted in the water at West End 2, causing swimming to be delayed a third time, until noon.After monitoring the water, swimming was eventually allowed again.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Five Preserves to Enjoy Nature on Long Island in Suffolk County

Looking for a beautiful spot to commune with nature or just get away from the hustle and bustle and enjoy some time alone? These Nature preserves offer quick getaways where you can leave your troubles behind for an hour or two and just walk among the wildlife, taking in the natural beauty of Long Island in Suffolk County.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocean Beach, NY
City
Patchogue, NY
County
Suffolk County, NY
State
Arizona State
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
PIX11

Long Island man allegedly laid tire spikes near police stations

MINEOLA, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Mineola man allegedly laid tire spikes near Nassau County Police facilities five times since May, damaging multiple vehicles, authorities said Friday in announcing the suspect’s arrest. Manuel Reis, 59, was arrested Thursday at his Mineola home on charges including criminal mischief, reckless endangerment,...
MINEOLA, NY
longisland.com

Bayport Beach Closed to Bathing

Bayport Beach is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. According to Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gregson Pigott, bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result in gastrointestinal illness, as well as infections of the eyes, ears, nose, and throat. Beaches...
BAYPORT, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bellone
Daily Voice

Surfer Attacked By Shark At Smith Point County Park

Another Long Island beach is closed to swimming after a surfer was bitten by a shark. The incident took place at Smith Point County Beach Park in Shirley, around 7:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 13, said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. The surfer was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Search On For Missing Westhampton Swimmer, Police Say

Police and rescue squads are combing the waters of Long Island for a man who allegedly jumped into the waters of Long Island and disappeared. The incident took place in Southampton around 2:10 a.m., Thursday, July 14. Southampton Town Police 911 was contacted by a woman saying her companion was...
WESTHAMPTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Attacks#Smith Point County Park#Suffolk County Police#Smith Point Beach
PIX11

Suspects caught on video exploding firecracker in Long Island car

WYANDANCH, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police on Long Island are searching for two people who broke into a car in the middle of the night and set off a firecracker inside, causing substantial damage to the vehicle. The incident happened in Wyandanch on July 9 at 1:50 a.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Two […]
WYANDANCH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
longisland.com

Mineola Man Arrested for Placing Tire Spikes in front Police Facilities

The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Mineola man for multiple incidents of Criminal Mischief that occurred on various dates and different locations in Nassau County. Third Squad Detectives were investigating incidents of Criminal Mischief that occurred on five separate occasions from May 11, 2022 to July 11, 2022. According to detectives, the investigation led to the identity and location of Manuel C. Reis, 59, of 36 Berkley Road. Police discovered that Reis intentionally placed tire spikes in the roadway near Nassau County Police facilities, resulting in the damage to multiple.
MINEOLA, NY
Hot 99.1

Shark Sightings Continue To Close Multiple New York Beaches

In an unprecedented time of shark attacks along the south shore beaches of Long Island, the New York State Parks Department, along with other town parks and municipalities, are being forced to close their beaches during their prime season. Tens of thousands of New Yorkers head to Jones Beach and the surrounding areas to soak in the summer sun on a daily basis. However, with a real-life "Jaws" situation going on, Thursday more beaches were closed due to multiple shark sightings.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
315K+
Followers
48K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy