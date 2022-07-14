ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Placid, NY

[PHOTOS:] Luxury Lake Placid House For Rent: Water Slide, Movie Theater, and More

By Kaylin
 2 days ago
Lake Placid is such a beautiful place for a getaway. Whether your looking to spend some time with family, friends, or even maybe a romantic weekend away with the person you love - it truly is the best spot for all different kinds of occasions. Maybe you're looking to...

ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Lake Clear, NY USA

While camping in June at Fish Creek I found this beautiful heart. Internet service was not good there so I waited to get home to post. And then as you can see I forgot for a bit. This was found in the Free Library. Thank you to who ever made it. When I look at I think “give from your heart”. It’s beautiful!!
LAKE CLEAR, NY
bassmaster.com

Wind has kept some secrets at St. Lawrence

CLAYTON, N.Y. —High winds during the three-day practice period made it tough for Elite Series anglers to explore Lake Ontario, but some did it anyway. And the St. Lawrence River was no picnic either. Now comes a weather forecast of light winds during the next four days when the Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at the St. Lawrence River begins Thursday.
CLAYTON, NY
mynbc5.com

'Ice Cream Bob' reopens creemee stand in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Ice Cream Bob's is back following a brief retirement earlier this season. Bob Saffi, 80, sold what he thought was his last creemee on Memorial Day weekend before settling into retirement after 20 years of slinging sweet treats on the Burlington Waterfront. However, a decision to...
BURLINGTON, VT
wwnytv.com

Potsdam Summer Festival kicks off with plenty of food and fun

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The Potsdam Summer Festival is back in a big way after having been scaled back the last couple of years. “I think some of the challenges were having a lot of big plans and we were all excited and then our dreams were a little crushed, but we’re finally able to build them back up, so we’re feeling good over here,” said Potsdam Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kurstin Stowell.
POTSDAM, NY
northcountrynow.com

Big winners at grand opening of Evans & White

Evans and White Ace Hardware, Potsdam, recently announced the winners of its grand opening drawings. The store, under new ownership by North Country businessman Clark Porter, held a grand opening July 8-10, with sales, product giveaways and outdoor grilling demonstrations. The store has added almost two thirds more inventory and reopened portions of the store that had been closed for some time. Evans & White has been in continuous operation in downtown Potsdam for the last 100 years. Above, the winner of the Weber grill giveaway was Molly Pressey (center), at left is Keith Martin, assistant manager. At right is manager Mike Ober. Other winners in the grand opening product giveaway drawings were Kevin and Rebeca Kingsley, Diane Dummond, Melissa Streeter, Judy Brassard and Dawn Atkinson. Evans & White photo.
POTSDAM, NY
The Valley Reporter

Warren hearing on fatal dog attack

The Warren Select Board held a hearing at the July 12 meeting on a June 20 incident at the Warren Jiffy Mart involving three dogs, resulting in the death of one of the dogs. According to an affidavit by Mitchell Pickford, he and his wife Linda were getting gas at the Jiffy Mart around 3 p.m. with their 12-pound dachshund, Betty, secured in their car. Two dogs were barking at another pump, which obscured Mitchell Pickford’s view of the vehicle with the two dogs, while Linda Pickford was in the store. The owner of the dogs, Erik Luhrs, Burlington, who was in the store at the time, said the dogs managed to roll down the windows and escape his vehicle.
WARREN, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Breakfast on the Farm event returns to Vergennes

Vergennes, VT — Vermonters will be able to get to know some of their local farmers at an event this weekend. Established in 2015, The Vermont Breakfast on the Farm event is back after having to go virtual over the last two years, and organizers say over 2,000 people are expected at the event.
VERGENNES, VT
webcenterfairbanks.com

Couple with service dog turned away at Vermont restaurant

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - A Vermont restaurant owner has apologized after refusing to seat a couple because the wife brought her service dog. Emma Rose McCadden and her husband went to A Single Pebble to celebrate their anniversary on Saturday, but the Burlington restaurant refused to seat them because of McCadden’s service dog.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Officials try again to address Vergennes’ intractable truck problem

On a given day, as many as 800 trucks — most of which are large tractor trailers hauling cargo between Vermont and New York state — pass through downtown Vergennes. The impact of this outsize truck traffic has long been a source of contention in the city of 2,600. State officials and planners are undertaking another study — the fourth since 1995 — in an effort to address the problem. And they say they’re confident this time the project will lead to a solution.
VERGENNES, VT
WCAX

Plattsburgh footbridge renamed in honor of beloved phys ed teacher

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Webb Island Footbridge in Plattsburgh now has a new name. It will now be called the “Thelma Douglas Memorial Footbridge.”. The bridge is part of the Saranac River Trail and connects south Plattsburgh to Plattsburgh High School. Douglas, known as “Miss D,” was well-known...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
newportdispatch.com

Man drowns in Lake Champlain

NORTH HERO — Authorities are investigating an apparent drowning that occurred in Lake Champlain, near the Shore Acres Inn and Restaurant in North Hero yesterday. The victim was identified as Carl “Ernie” Harris, 65, of Claremont, New Hampshire pulled unresponsive from the water by two friends at around 12:20 p.m.
NORTH HERO, VT
Big Frog 104

100 Leads But No Answers; Help Needed to Find Murderer of 45-Year-Old Woman in Plattsburgh

Authorities are asking for help from the public in a murder investigation that has, so far, yielded more than one hundred leads but few answers. Police say that the murder of 45-year-old Monique R. Yanulavich of Plattsburgh appears to have been a targeted attack. Authorities say it does not appear, at least from their investigation so far, that members of the general public are at risk from the perpetrator of the alleged murder.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
MyChamplainValley.com

Woman found dead inside car in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police are investigating the apparent homicide of a woman whose body was found inside a car Thursday in a parking lot off Plaza Boulevard in Plattsburgh. Police identified the victim as Monique R. Yanulavich, 45, of Plattsburgh. An autopsy has been...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Police identify Plattsburgh homicide victim

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — New York State Police have identified a victim in Thursday night's homicide investigation in the town of Plattsburgh. Police found 45-year-old Monique Yanulavich, of Plattsburgh, in a vehicle located at Plaza Boulevard next to the La Quinta Inn & Suites. An autopsy is scheduled for later...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Police continue investigations into Plattsburgh homicide

Plattsburgh, NY — New York State Police are continuing their investigation into the death of 45-year-old Monique Yanulauvich that started just after 5:30 pm on Thursday. Police discovered her body inside of a car in the parking lot between the La Quinta and Champlain National Bank on Plaza Boulevard.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Williston crash sends one to hospital

Williston, VT — On Friday morning, a crash occurred at the intersection of North Brownell Road and Industrial Avenue between a car and a garbage truck. Both drivers were medically assessed on the scene and the driver of the car was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the truck driver denied transport to the hospital.
WILLISTON, VT
mymalonetelegram.com

County gains 17 virus cases, first death since May reported

MALONE — Franklin County logged 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to County Manager Donna J. Kissane. The county’s active number of cases remained at 44 for the second consecutive day. On Wednesday the county recorded 18 new cases of the virus, according to Kissane. One...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
WCAX

Fatal motorcycle crash on I-89

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington man has died after crashing his motorcycle on I-89 in Richmond Wednesday. The Vermont State Police say that around 6 p.m., Joseph Cafferky, 64, was headed northbound when he lost control and hit a guardrail. He died at the scene. The cause of...
