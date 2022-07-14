ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

New Music: Joey Bada$$ – ‘Zipcodes’

By Akaash
hiphop-n-more.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoey Bada$$ is dropping his new album 2000 in a week. It was originally supposed to...

hiphop-n-more.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Cardi B – “Hot Shit” (Feat. Kanye West & Lil Durk)

Cardi B still hasn’t followed up her 2018 debut album Invasion Of Privacy, but it hasn’t stopped her from making hits. Cardi hit #1 with “WAP” in 2020 and did it again with “Up” in 2021. Is she about to threepeat?. Her latest contender...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West & Kid Cudi Prove They're Still A Platinum Duo Despite Bad Blood

Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s recent falling out hasn’t hampered the success of their musical partnership. On Monday (July 11), Kanye and Cudi’s “Moon” was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), commemorating at least one million sales in the U.S. The song, which also features Don Toliver, proved to be a standout from Ye’s 2021 album Donda, peaking at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
Vibe

Calvin Harris Enlists Pharrell, Justin Timberlake, And Halsey For Groovy Single, “Stay With Me”

Calvin Harris returns with a new video for his groovy third single, “Stay With Me.”. The Scottish DJ taps an all-star cast of collaborators for “Stay With Me,” continuing his desire to bring different artists together to create something new. The track’s production leans into the summer aesthetic closely associated with Harris’ Funk Wav series, boasting guest verses from Pharrell, Halsey, and Justin Timberlake for the disco-inspired number.
MUSIC
Vibe

DJ Khaled Announces 13th Album ‘God Did’

After months of speculation surrounding his next move, DJ Khaled has announced the release of his thirteenth studio album, titled GOD DID, which is slated to drop this year via We The Best Music Group/Epic Records. The news, which was revealed via a post on Khaled’s Instagram account, was accompanied...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

The MC With Biggest Vocabulary In Hip Hop Isn't Eminem, Black Thought, Aesop Rock Or Kendrick Lamar

A robust vocabulary is essential when it comes to art of emceeing. In 2014, digital analyst Matt Daniels created a chart ranking rappers by their vocabulary size simply called “The Largest Vocabulary In Hip Hop.” He analyzed the first 35,000 words of various rappers who would earn a point by rapping a “unique” word. A “unique” word could’ve been any word in the English language, but once the rapper had used the word, it would no longer count toward their score.
HIP HOP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mc
HipHopDX.com

New Music Friday - New Albums From CMG, Steve Lacy, DJ Premier, Rowdy Rebel + More

HIPHOPDX – The onslaught of fresh tunes from last week continues on today’s edition of New Music Friday. It seems that all the veterans came out to play this week; DJ Premier stepped forward with DJ Premier: Hip Hop 50 Volume 1 in celebration of the genre’s birthday, Ne-Yo dropped Self Explanatory and Lloyd Banks released a sequel to the critically acclaimed The Course of the Inevitable.
HIP HOP
TMZ.com

Frank Ocean Praises LSD in Unreleased Music Rollout to Celebrate 'Channel Orange'

This year's already given us the return of the reclusive Kendrick Lamar, and now there are strong signs Frank Ocean is getting set for his own grand return. The R&B phenom debuted 2 new episodes of his "Blonded RADIO" show Sunday on Apple Music … cryptically discussing psychedelic drugs with Dr. James Fadiman on the episode titled, "Blonded Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" -- a play on The Beatles' ode to LSD.
MUSIC
defpen

DJ Premier Enlists Nas, Lil’ Wayne & More For His New Project

DJ Premier may have more than a new collaboration with Nas in the works. Days after teasing a new collaboration with the Queensbridge legend, DJ Premier has returned with more news. On July 15, he is set to release a new project with a number of legends, including Nas, Lil’ Wayne, Slick Rick, Killer Mike, El-P and Remy Ma. His forthcoming project will also including a number of today’s top MCs, including Joey Bada$$ and Rapsody. As expected, fans are excited to hear new music from DJ Premier.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The FADER

Song You Need: Objekt returns to the dancehall on “Bad Apples”

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. As far as Objekt has an outlet for his most capital-D Dance tracks, his eponymous singles series is that. The German producer doesn’t shy away from body-high rhythms and sweat-inducing moments on his more experimental albums, but the Objekt singles feel like tractor beams in the arc of his musical development, bringing him back to the source.
THEATER & DANCE
NME

Listen to Lil Uzi Vert’s new single ‘Space Cadet’

Just days after announcing his forthcoming EP ‘Red & White’, Lil Uzi Vert has shared a new single titled ‘Space Cadet’. Vert dropped the track on SoundCloud yesterday (July 16), which boasts pounding bass, rapid bars and a fiery, true-to-form energy. Though it hasn’t yet arrived on Spotify or Apple Music, the song sports the same artwork as his ‘Red & White’ EP, signalling that it’s one of the cuts on the project.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Wiz Khalifa Debuts Red-Hot New Music Video for ‘Bad A– B—–s’: Watch

As Wiz Khalifa gears up for the release of his forthcoming seventh studio album, the Grammy- and Golden Globe-nominated rapper released the music video for his latest single “Bad Ass Bitches” on Thursday (July 14). Featuring the rapper flanked by scores of beautiful women dressed in various red ensembles, Wiz saunters his way through the beach-set Edgar Esteves-directed clip.
THEATER & DANCE
HipHopDX.com

Busta Rhymes Added To Rock The Bells Festival Lineup Alongside LL COOL J, Ice Cube, Lil Kim, Rick Ross + More

Queens, NY – With LL COOL J’s inaugural Rock The Bells festival just around the corner, the lineup is growing. According to a press release. Busta Rhymes will appear at the Queens-based event on August 6 alongside LL COOL J, Lil Kim, Ice Cube, Rick Ross, The Diplomats, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Scarface, Trina, N.O.R.E., Digable Planets, DJ Scratch, Scarface and DJ Mister Cee, among others.
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy