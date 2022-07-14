New Music: Joey Bada$$ – ‘Zipcodes’

DJ Premier may have more than a new collaboration with Nas in the works. Days after teasing a new collaboration with the Queensbridge legend, DJ Premier has returned with more news. On July 15, he is set to release a new project with a number of legends, including Nas, Lil’ Wayne, Slick Rick, Killer Mike, El-P and Remy Ma. His forthcoming project will also including a number of today’s top MCs, including Joey Bada$$ and Rapsody. As expected, fans are excited to hear new music from DJ Premier.
