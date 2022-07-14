ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man charged with hitting Chicago police officer in the face

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A Monee man was charged with striking a Chicago police officer Wednesday afternoon in the South Loop...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 12

Frank58
2d ago

why is this man still able to walk around. the cops should have really used their clubs and make sure that he never did this again

Reply
4
4man
2d ago

This nonsense has to stop. Let the cop loose with his billy club

Reply
6
 

