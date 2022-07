Bryant Whack, 32, of Silver Spring, is currently being held without bond after stabbing an employee of Max’s Kosher Café in Wheaton on Thursday, July 14. According to MCPD, Whack was panhandling inside of Max’s and stole the tip jar from the counter. An employee followed Whack outside of the restaurant who was then pepper sprayed and stabbed by Whack. According to a report by Washington Jewish Week, the employee involved in the incident is a manager at restaurant. The stabbing occurred only hours after it was announced that Max’s would be closing permanently on July 28 after 28 years in business.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO