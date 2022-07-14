ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Placid, NY

[PHOTOS:] Luxury Lake Placid House For Rent: Water Slide, Movie Theater, and More

By Kaylin
 2 days ago
Lake Placid is such a beautiful place for a getaway. Whether your looking to spend some time with family, friends, or even maybe a romantic weekend away with the person you love - it truly is the best spot for all different kinds of occasions. Maybe you're looking to...

ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Lake Clear, NY USA

While camping in June at Fish Creek I found this beautiful heart. Internet service was not good there so I waited to get home to post. And then as you can see I forgot for a bit. This was found in the Free Library. Thank you to who ever made it. When I look at I think “give from your heart”. It’s beautiful!!
LAKE CLEAR, NY
travelnowsmart.com

Things to Do in Plattsburgh

Plattsburgh is located in the Adirondack Mountains and is home to the War of 1812 Museum. There are many other things to do in Plattsburgh, from exploring the natural center to visiting a beach. Here are just a few suggestions to help you plan your trip. When visiting Plattsburgh, you’ll want to plan your stay around these top attractions. Read on to find out what’s on your itinerary.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

History Matters: News from Historic Saranac Lake

So much is happening here at the museum, and we want you to be a part of it! As a member of Historic Saranac Lake, your involvement matters so much! We invite you to share your ideas as we plan for the expansion of the museum into the Trudeau Building. And please mark your calendar for our Membership Party on Monday, July 25.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
Saranac Lake, NY
Lake Placid, NY
Goshen, NY
North Elba, NY
Lake Placid, NY
bassmaster.com

Wind has kept some secrets at St. Lawrence

CLAYTON, N.Y. —High winds during the three-day practice period made it tough for Elite Series anglers to explore Lake Ontario, but some did it anyway. And the St. Lawrence River was no picnic either. Now comes a weather forecast of light winds during the next four days when the Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at the St. Lawrence River begins Thursday.
CLAYTON, NY
northcountrynow.com

Big winners at grand opening of Evans & White

Evans and White Ace Hardware, Potsdam, recently announced the winners of its grand opening drawings. The store, under new ownership by North Country businessman Clark Porter, held a grand opening July 8-10, with sales, product giveaways and outdoor grilling demonstrations. The store has added almost two thirds more inventory and reopened portions of the store that had been closed for some time. Evans & White has been in continuous operation in downtown Potsdam for the last 100 years. Above, the winner of the Weber grill giveaway was Molly Pressey (center), at left is Keith Martin, assistant manager. At right is manager Mike Ober. Other winners in the grand opening product giveaway drawings were Kevin and Rebeca Kingsley, Diane Dummond, Melissa Streeter, Judy Brassard and Dawn Atkinson. Evans & White photo.
POTSDAM, NY
WCAX

Vermont Brewers Festival poised for comeback next week

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The annual Vermont Brewers Festival kicks off on the Burlington Waterfront next week for the first time since 2019. This year there are 37 breweries and 270 beers to try over the three festival that starts Thursday. Upwards of 7,000 attendees are expected but it’s not sold out yet.
BURLINGTON, VT
The Valley Reporter

Warren hearing on fatal dog attack

The Warren Select Board held a hearing at the July 12 meeting on a June 20 incident at the Warren Jiffy Mart involving three dogs, resulting in the death of one of the dogs. According to an affidavit by Mitchell Pickford, he and his wife Linda were getting gas at the Jiffy Mart around 3 p.m. with their 12-pound dachshund, Betty, secured in their car. Two dogs were barking at another pump, which obscured Mitchell Pickford’s view of the vehicle with the two dogs, while Linda Pickford was in the store. The owner of the dogs, Erik Luhrs, Burlington, who was in the store at the time, said the dogs managed to roll down the windows and escape his vehicle.
WARREN, VT
webcenterfairbanks.com

Couple with service dog turned away at Vermont restaurant

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - A Vermont restaurant owner has apologized after refusing to seat a couple because the wife brought her service dog. Emma Rose McCadden and her husband went to A Single Pebble to celebrate their anniversary on Saturday, but the Burlington restaurant refused to seat them because of McCadden’s service dog.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

‘Antiques Roadshow’ makes first-ever Vermont stop

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - “Antiques Roadshow” visited Vermont Tuesday for the first time since the popular PBS show began over 25 years ago. Thousands of people from all over New England turned out at Shelburne Museum to see if they have a million-dollar item. Tent after tent, relic...
SHELBURNE, VT
WCAX

Plattsburgh footbridge renamed in honor of beloved phys ed teacher

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Webb Island Footbridge in Plattsburgh now has a new name. It will now be called the “Thelma Douglas Memorial Footbridge.”. The bridge is part of the Saranac River Trail and connects south Plattsburgh to Plattsburgh High School. Douglas, known as “Miss D,” was well-known...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
96.1 The Eagle

100 Leads But No Answers; Help Needed to Find Murderer of 45-Year-Old Woman in Plattsburgh

Authorities are asking for help from the public in a murder investigation that has, so far, yielded more than one hundred leads but few answers. Police say that the murder of 45-year-old Monique R. Yanulavich of Plattsburgh appears to have been a targeted attack. Authorities say it does not appear, at least from their investigation so far, that members of the general public are at risk from the perpetrator of the alleged murder.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
MyChamplainValley.com

Woman found dead inside car in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police are investigating the apparent homicide of a woman whose body was found inside a car Thursday in a parking lot off Plaza Boulevard in Plattsburgh. Police identified the victim as Monique R. Yanulavich, 45, of Plattsburgh. An autopsy has been...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
