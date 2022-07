The Oxford Packing Company had already been built at the end of Tilghman Street Oxford, Maryland in 1929 when Wiley boatyard started. In 1966 the Oxford Packing Company converted the building into a carry-out seafood restaurant that you may remember fondly. Great crab cakes!! Now the building is home to Capsize restaurant and the Scottish Highland Creamery! A perfect spot to enjoy a meal and an ice cream cone!! Perhaps you have more history to share about the origins of this large packing plant building? Facts: “ A Port of Entry Oxford, Maryland” by Jane Foster Tucker 1992. Photo from the Talbot Historical Society’s H. Robins Hollyday Collection.

OXFORD, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO