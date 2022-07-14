ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mower County, MN

Pet of the Week: Henry

KAAL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 NEWS) - Meet Henry!. This shy and playful boy is almost a year old, he came to Mower...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Byron Fire Dept. holds Firefighters Dance for first time in 2 years

(ABC 6 News) - For the first time in two years, the Byron Fire Department is hosting a Firefighters Dance. A fun night out, with a reason. The money raised from Saturday night's event will go towards the fire department, and help in Salem and Kalmar Townships. This is the only fundraiser the department puts on during the year.
BYRON, MN
KAAL-TV

Buy Nothing Rochester free garage sale

(ABC 6 News) - For the past five years the Buy Nothing Rochester group has organized free garage sales in the community. In partnership with Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church they hosted another free garage sale Saturday. Buy Nothing Rochester started in the Veldhusen family's garage to take the stress of money off peoples minds during the holiday shopping season. But it has now gotten so big that the free garage sale needed to move elsewhere.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

VIDEO: Dodge County Fair - Jersey Jo's

(ABC 6 News) - The Dodge County Fair is celebrating its 165th anniversary this year. ABC 6 News reporter Conner Nuckols was in Kasson and caught up with one of the food vendors at the fair Jersey Jo's.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
iheart.com

1,000 to 2,000 Carp Killed In Albert Lea - How? Herpies

An estimated 1,000 to 2,000 dead carp were found at Fountain Lake in Albert Lea, and experts say the cause of death is a species-specific strain of the herpes virus. Full story: https://bringmethenews.com/minnesota-news/herpes-virus-kills-at-least-1000-carp-in-southern-minnesota-lake.
ALBERT LEA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
County
Mower County, MN
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
KAAL-TV

Cancer patient 'rings bell' 40 years later

(ABC 6 News) - Friday, after 40 years of being cancer-free, a Green Bay man finally got to commemorate his recovery at Mayo Clinic. Joel Everts received treatment for osteosarcoma as a child at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Unfortunately, Joel never had the opportunity to "ring the bell" to complete...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Coming together for the Dodge County Free Fair

(ABC 6 NEWS) - There's no place to be in the Summer than the fair. The Dodge County Free Fair is celebrating its 165th year this year with tons of fun activities for the family. If you're looking for something fun to do Thursday at 7 p.m., there will be...
DODGE COUNTY, MN
KROC News

You’ve Been Watering Your Lawn Wrong Here in Minnesota

While much of Minnesota suffered through that massive drought last summer, things are better this year. But you're still probably watering your lawn wrong!. I don't know about your lawn, but the lawn in our backyard here in Rochester was pretty severely burned by last summer's drought. We had massive sections of our lawn (the portions that are directly in the afternoon sun) simply turn brown and die last year, and they didn't come back this spring.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Celebrating Eyota Days

(ABC 6 NEWS) - The City of Eyota is coming together this week for Eyota Days. This is the 44th year the event has been going on, and there are so many fun activities for the whole family. On Thursday, there's a bean bag tournament and family bingo. Friday there...
EYOTA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Rescue Adoption#Pet Lover#Abc
KAAL-TV

Day centers, shelters see increase in homelessness

(ABC 6 News) - The Landing MN said they have seen an increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness coming into their day center for help. "We have seen an increase. Right now we're looking at numbers in the 90 range per day of individuals coming in seeking shelter," said Landing co-founder Dan Fifield.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
KAAL-TV

Rochester utility trailer stolen, recovered in Byron

(ABC 6 News) - The Olmsted County sheriff's office reported a second trailer theft and quick recovery this week. At about 9:10 p.m., Rochester police responded to a man in the 4800 block of 19th Street NW, who said his utility trailer had been stolen. The man showed Rochester police...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Kettle corn trailer thief caught

Olmsted County law enforcement arrested a man who stole a businesses kettle corn trailer. KIMT News 3's Alex LaShomb tells us how they caught the thief and what the owner had to say about the whole incident. Poppa J's Kettle Corn back in business after recovering stolen trailer. Co-owner Dave...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Albert Lea to conduct sewer line smoke testing Monday

(ABC 6 News) - Albert Lea will conduct smoke testing of the sanitary sewer system in a portion of the city starting on Monday. CIT Sewer Solutions of McCallsburg Iowa is the contractor. Residents of the area to be tested will receive notices before the testing. The area will generally be along Broadway Avenue, south of Fourth Street, and east to Frank Avenue.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KAAL-TV

Level 3 offender moving to northwest Rochester

(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Police Department said a Level 3 predatory offender is relocating to northwest Rochester. Kevin Tyrone Williams will be moving to the 100 block of 7th St. NW on July 15. Williams engaged in two separate incidents of sexual contact against known, adult female victims....
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Cerro Gordo County switches from CodeRED to Alert Iowa

(ABC 6 News) - Cerro Gordo County, Mason City, and Clear Lake/Ventura have switched from CodeRED to Alert Iowa. To ensure residents receive the latest weather and community-based emergency alerts, residents will need to re-register through our new system. Alert Iowa is a statewide emergency notification system the county and...
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KROC News

Man Arrested For Stealing Enclosed Trailer in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Kellogg man has been arrested after allegedly stealing an enclosed utility trailer in Rochester. Officers from the Rochester Police Department responded to the 4800 block of 19th Street Northwest around 9:10 p.m. to the report of the stolen trailer. The victim, a 39-year-old Rochester man, had photos that gave a description of the suspect, the suspect vehicle, and the stolen trailer.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Animal cruelty charge upgraded to felony in Rochester case

(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester woman's charge of gross misdemeanor mistreatment/torture of an animal has been upgraded to a felony charge ahead of her Thursday court appearance. Angela Fawn Spears will appear in Olmsted County Court on burglary, damage to property, drug possession and animal torture charges after allegedly breaking into a Rochester apartment and killing the owners' cat.
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy