Pet of the Week: Henry

(ABC 6 News) - For the first time in two years, the Byron Fire Department is hosting a Firefighters Dance. A fun night out, with a reason. The money raised from Saturday night's event will go towards the fire department, and help in Salem and Kalmar Townships. This is the only fundraiser the department puts on during the year.
(ABC 6 News) - For the past five years the Buy Nothing Rochester group has organized free garage sales in the community. In partnership with Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church they hosted another free garage sale Saturday. Buy Nothing Rochester started in the Veldhusen family's garage to take the stress of money off peoples minds during the holiday shopping season. But it has now gotten so big that the free garage sale needed to move elsewhere.
(ABC 6 News) - The Dodge County Fair is celebrating its 165th anniversary this year. ABC 6 News reporter Conner Nuckols was in Kasson and caught up with one of the food vendors at the fair Jersey Jo's.
An estimated 1,000 to 2,000 dead carp were found at Fountain Lake in Albert Lea, and experts say the cause of death is a species-specific strain of the herpes virus. Full story: https://bringmethenews.com/minnesota-news/herpes-virus-kills-at-least-1000-carp-in-southern-minnesota-lake.
(ABC 6 News) - Friday, after 40 years of being cancer-free, a Green Bay man finally got to commemorate his recovery at Mayo Clinic. Joel Everts received treatment for osteosarcoma as a child at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Unfortunately, Joel never had the opportunity to "ring the bell" to complete...
(ABC 6 NEWS) - There's no place to be in the Summer than the fair. The Dodge County Free Fair is celebrating its 165th year this year with tons of fun activities for the family. If you're looking for something fun to do Thursday at 7 p.m., there will be...
While much of Minnesota suffered through that massive drought last summer, things are better this year. But you're still probably watering your lawn wrong!. I don't know about your lawn, but the lawn in our backyard here in Rochester was pretty severely burned by last summer's drought. We had massive sections of our lawn (the portions that are directly in the afternoon sun) simply turn brown and die last year, and they didn't come back this spring.
(ABC 6 NEWS) - The City of Eyota is coming together this week for Eyota Days. This is the 44th year the event has been going on, and there are so many fun activities for the whole family. On Thursday, there's a bean bag tournament and family bingo. Friday there...
(ABC 6 News) - The Landing MN said they have seen an increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness coming into their day center for help. "We have seen an increase. Right now we're looking at numbers in the 90 range per day of individuals coming in seeking shelter," said Landing co-founder Dan Fifield.
(ABC 6 News) - Two local organizations in Austin teamed up to raise more than 70 thousand dollars for the Alzheimer’s Association. Sterling Pharmacies and the Astrup Family Foundation presented the check earlier today with employees from both organizations in attendance. Although, this year was different. The Astrup Family...
ROCHESTER, Minn. -- There aren't many places in our state where you can hop on a "trolley" and see the sites. But in Rochester, you can do exactly that, at the Rochester Trolley and Tour Company. At Peace Plaza in Rochester, a fine mist makes its way across the mall....
(ABC 6 News) - The Olmsted County sheriff's office reported a second trailer theft and quick recovery this week. At about 9:10 p.m., Rochester police responded to a man in the 4800 block of 19th Street NW, who said his utility trailer had been stolen. The man showed Rochester police...
Olmsted County law enforcement arrested a man who stole a businesses kettle corn trailer. KIMT News 3's Alex LaShomb tells us how they caught the thief and what the owner had to say about the whole incident. Poppa J's Kettle Corn back in business after recovering stolen trailer. Co-owner Dave...
(ABC 6 News) - Albert Lea will conduct smoke testing of the sanitary sewer system in a portion of the city starting on Monday. CIT Sewer Solutions of McCallsburg Iowa is the contractor. Residents of the area to be tested will receive notices before the testing. The area will generally be along Broadway Avenue, south of Fourth Street, and east to Frank Avenue.
(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Police Department said a Level 3 predatory offender is relocating to northwest Rochester. Kevin Tyrone Williams will be moving to the 100 block of 7th St. NW on July 15. Williams engaged in two separate incidents of sexual contact against known, adult female victims....
(ABC 6 News) - Cerro Gordo County, Mason City, and Clear Lake/Ventura have switched from CodeRED to Alert Iowa. To ensure residents receive the latest weather and community-based emergency alerts, residents will need to re-register through our new system. Alert Iowa is a statewide emergency notification system the county and...
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Kellogg man has been arrested after allegedly stealing an enclosed utility trailer in Rochester. Officers from the Rochester Police Department responded to the 4800 block of 19th Street Northwest around 9:10 p.m. to the report of the stolen trailer. The victim, a 39-year-old Rochester man, had photos that gave a description of the suspect, the suspect vehicle, and the stolen trailer.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman has been arrested after a fight broke out at a Rochester smoke shop. Rochester Police said 33-year-old Krystal Phillips entered the Broadway Smoke Shop in the 1900 block of South Broadway and attempted to purchase some items around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. A...
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester woman's charge of gross misdemeanor mistreatment/torture of an animal has been upgraded to a felony charge ahead of her Thursday court appearance. Angela Fawn Spears will appear in Olmsted County Court on burglary, damage to property, drug possession and animal torture charges after allegedly breaking into a Rochester apartment and killing the owners' cat.
