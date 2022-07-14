ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Inside Stunning $31 Million ADK Estate That Could Break Sale Records

By Polly
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The most expensive home in Lake Placid has just hit the market. The private majestic estate is your own paradise that is rarely offered anywhere in the world and comes complete with a treehouse, tunnels, shooting range, snow sledding hill, and an awesome she shed. The compound has security...

bigfrog104.com

northcountrynow.com

Big winners at grand opening of Evans & White

Evans and White Ace Hardware, Potsdam, recently announced the winners of its grand opening drawings. The store, under new ownership by North Country businessman Clark Porter, held a grand opening July 8-10, with sales, product giveaways and outdoor grilling demonstrations. The store has added almost two thirds more inventory and reopened portions of the store that had been closed for some time. Evans & White has been in continuous operation in downtown Potsdam for the last 100 years. Above, the winner of the Weber grill giveaway was Molly Pressey (center), at left is Keith Martin, assistant manager. At right is manager Mike Ober. Other winners in the grand opening product giveaway drawings were Kevin and Rebeca Kingsley, Diane Dummond, Melissa Streeter, Judy Brassard and Dawn Atkinson. Evans & White photo.
POTSDAM, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Placid#Tunnels#Lake George#Upstate Ny#Treehouse#Housing List#Real Estate#Toboggan Hill#Turbine Services Ltd#Bear Cub Lane
wwnytv.com

Potsdam Summer Festival kicks off with plenty of food and fun

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The Potsdam Summer Festival is back in a big way after having been scaled back the last couple of years. “I think some of the challenges were having a lot of big plans and we were all excited and then our dreams were a little crushed, but we’re finally able to build them back up, so we’re feeling good over here,” said Potsdam Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kurstin Stowell.
POTSDAM, NY
100 Leads But No Answers; Help Needed to Find Murderer of 45-Year-Old Woman in Plattsburgh

Authorities are asking for help from the public in a murder investigation that has, so far, yielded more than one hundred leads but few answers. Police say that the murder of 45-year-old Monique R. Yanulavich of Plattsburgh appears to have been a targeted attack. Authorities say it does not appear, at least from their investigation so far, that members of the general public are at risk from the perpetrator of the alleged murder.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
VTDigger

Officials try again to address Vergennes’ intractable truck problem

On a given day, as many as 800 trucks — most of which are large tractor trailers hauling cargo between Vermont and New York state — pass through downtown Vergennes. The impact of this outsize truck traffic has long been a source of contention in the city of 2,600. State officials and planners are undertaking another study — the fourth since 1995 — in an effort to address the problem. And they say they’re confident this time the project will lead to a solution.
VERGENNES, VT
The Valley Reporter

Warren hearing on fatal dog attack

The Warren Select Board held a hearing at the July 12 meeting on a June 20 incident at the Warren Jiffy Mart involving three dogs, resulting in the death of one of the dogs. According to an affidavit by Mitchell Pickford, he and his wife Linda were getting gas at the Jiffy Mart around 3 p.m. with their 12-pound dachshund, Betty, secured in their car. Two dogs were barking at another pump, which obscured Mitchell Pickford’s view of the vehicle with the two dogs, while Linda Pickford was in the store. The owner of the dogs, Erik Luhrs, Burlington, who was in the store at the time, said the dogs managed to roll down the windows and escape his vehicle.
WARREN, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

Woman found dead inside car in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police are investigating the apparent homicide of a woman whose body was found inside a car Thursday in a parking lot off Plaza Boulevard in Plattsburgh. Police identified the victim as Monique R. Yanulavich, 45, of Plattsburgh. An autopsy has been...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Clinton County to sell nursing home

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Clinton County is selling its nursing home. The county Legislature made the decision Wednesday night. They say the Clinton County Nursing Home hasn’t been able to generate enough revenue to provide the resources needed to provide quality care to residents. The county hasn’t been able...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
mynbc5.com

Police identify Plattsburgh homicide victim

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — New York State Police have identified a victim in Thursday night's homicide investigation in the town of Plattsburgh. Police found 45-year-old Monique Yanulavich, of Plattsburgh, in a vehicle located at Plaza Boulevard next to the La Quinta Inn & Suites. An autopsy is scheduled for later...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
webcenterfairbanks.com

Couple with service dog turned away at Vermont restaurant

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - A Vermont restaurant owner has apologized after refusing to seat a couple because the wife brought her service dog. Emma Rose McCadden and her husband went to A Single Pebble to celebrate their anniversary on Saturday, but the Burlington restaurant refused to seat them because of McCadden’s service dog.
BURLINGTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Williston crash sends one to hospital

Williston, VT — On Friday morning, a crash occurred at the intersection of North Brownell Road and Industrial Avenue between a car and a garbage truck. Both drivers were medically assessed on the scene and the driver of the car was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the truck driver denied transport to the hospital.
WILLISTON, VT
News Channel 34

State Police investigating homicide in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are investigating a homicide in the town of Plattsburgh. This was confirmed by state authorities on Thursday, July 14 around 8:20 p.m. However, the investigation remains in its early stages. State Police confirmed that there is no danger to the public at this time. This is a […]
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Fatal motorcycle crash on I-89

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington man has died after crashing his motorcycle on I-89 in Richmond Wednesday. The Vermont State Police say that around 6 p.m., Joseph Cafferky, 64, was headed northbound when he lost control and hit a guardrail. He died at the scene. The cause of...
WCAX

Burlington woman faces drug charges

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington woman faces charges for allegedly selling fentanyl. Burlington Police on Wednesday arrested Amanda Bernier, 34, following a search at a home on Russell Street. Authorities say they received numerous complaints and drug tips from neighbors. Police say Bernier had an active arrest warrant from...
BURLINGTON, VT
Comments / 0

