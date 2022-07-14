ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fantasy Football 2022 PPR Rankings & Stat Projections

By Shawn Childs
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IjWQS_0gfT4d7B00

Shawn Childs and SI Fantasy are back for the 2022 NFL season with in-depth rankings and projections. Childs, a high-stakes legend and a fantasy Hall of Famer, delivers updates throughout the offseason, training camp, preseason, and every week during the season!

DOWNLOAD:

EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

Updated: Thursday, July 14, 2022

2022 FANTASY FOOTBALL PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

QUARTERBACKS

RUNNING BACKS

WIDE RECEIVERS

TIGHT ENDS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

More fantasy football coverage:

AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Patriots | Jets

AFC North: Ravens | Bengals | Browns | Steelers

AFC South: Texans | Colts | Jaguars | Titans

AFC West: Broncos | Chiefs | Raiders | Chargers

NFC East: Cowboys | Giants | Eagles | Commanders

NFC North: Bears | Lions | Packers | Vikings

NFC South: Falcons | Panthers | Saints | Buccaneers

NFC West: Cardinals | Rams | 49ers | Seahawks

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppr#Buccaneers#Bengals#Packers#American Football#Si Fantasy#Hall Of Famer#Texans
AllSteelers

Bengals Reveal White Helmets for 2022 Season

The Cincinnati Bengals revealed an alternative uniform for the 2022 season, adding a white helmet to the mix. The AFC North uniform combinations usually lead to great alternatives. The Bengals adding a "White Bengal" to their upcoming season stays the course with that narrative. The team hasn't announced when they'll...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys unlikely to reach contract agreement with key player

The Dallas Cowboys appear poised to head into the regular season with a key player on the franchise tag. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cowboys are unlikely to reach a long-term contract agreement with tight end Dalton Schultz prior to Friday’s 4 p.m. deadline. As a result, Schultz will play on the franchise tag for $10.9 million.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Yardbarker

Tom Brady And The Dolphins May Never Work

With the rumors around the Miami Dolphins and Tom Brady sticking around, it seems like they won’t die until he retires. They seem to come up every time the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback makes the news. Even when the story is about something else, the Brady to Miami...
MIAMI, FL
Sports Illustrated

Fantasy Football One-Man Mock: Running Backs Rule

NFL fantasy draft season is in full swing, as managers are getting ready for upcoming drafts in an effort to achieve the ultimate goal: a 2022 fantasy league championship. In the countless best-ball and mock drafts I’ve done, one thing is becoming abundantly clear: The running back position is going to be even more prominent than ever in the first and second rounds. What’s more, waiting on the position will no doubt end in a lot of headaches and confusion, as more and more backfield committees emerge. On the flip side, the depth at wide receiver continues to grow as teams lean heavily on the pass attack. We’ve also seen an influx of young talent at the position in recent NFL drafts.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Bobby Wagner ‘at Peace’ With End of Seahawks Tenure

As Bobby Wagner gears up for his first season outside of Seattle, the Rams linebacker recently opened up about the sudden end of his tenure with the Seahawks. The 32-year-old joined his hometown team in the spring roughly a month after his release from the club where he spent his first 10 NFL seasons. At the time, Wagner’s comments on the situation suggested a possible falling out with the Seahawks after he claimed he was not informed of his release prior to the news going public before later saying both parties could’ve had a “simple conversation” about their future together.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Darnell Mooney, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Entering the 2022 season, Bears WR Darnell Mooney is the unquestioned No. 1 receiver for the offense. It’s a role he’s been preparing for going back to last season. “There were days when [Allen Robinson] didn’t practice and I took that as an opportunity to let whoever was watching know,” he said via the Athletic’s Dan Pompei. “Like A-Rob’s our dude, but if anything happens to A-Rob, we’re going to be fine because I’m gonna ball out.”
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Packers WR Greg Jennings talks expectations for Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are preparing for the start of training camp with rookies reporting to the facility in less than a week, and veterans will follow a week after that. This offseason, general manager Chris Grier and the Dolphins organization have done an impressive job putting together a coaching staff and roster that has a real chance to be an upgrade from what they did last year, as they look to make the postseason for the first time since 2016.
GREEN BAY, WI
Pro Football Rumors

Vikings, Bucs interested in TE Kyle Rudolph

It sounds like Kyle Rudolph‘s market is starting to heat up. ESPN’s Field Yates reports (via Twitter) that the veteran tight end has drawn interest from “multiple teams.” His known suitors include the Buccaneers and the Vikings. Fowler expects Rudolph to land somewhere before the start of training camp.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
BillsDigest

Bills Popular Backup QB Matt Barkley 'Likely To Be Cut’?

Buffalo Bills fans are certainly familiar with quarterback Matt Barkley. He spent three seasons with the Bills from 2018-20 before joining the Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons at points last year. Now, he is back with the Bills after signing a one-year deal, but it is far from...
BUFFALO, NY
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

83K+
Followers
36K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy