Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyess concert in Ft Lauderdale, FL Nov 12, 2022 – presale password

The Miramar Cultural Center (MCC), located at 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar has an exciting exhibit on display at the Ansin Family Art Gallery, Counter Valence II: The Gods are Watching in Silence by artist Isaie “Zeek” Mathias. The collection takes guests on a sensory journey, literally and metaphorically, providing photographic glimpses into Haitian life. It is on display through August 7, 2022, with showing hours of Mondays to Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Sunday, July 24, 2022, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in a FREE and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC Meet and Greet, patrons can come up close and personal with the Artist behind the thought provoking photographs.

MIRAMAR, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO