Fort Lauderdale, FL

Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyess concert in Ft Lauderdale, FL Nov 12, 2022 – presale password

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWiseGuys has the Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes presale passcode! For a very short time you can order your tickets before they...

thisis50.com

Roz Verde Is Quickly Becoming The Biggest Recording Artist From Miami

Roz Verde is heating up the streets with her newest single “Got A Bag” off her second project “New Rules” dropping soon. Roz is from Essex county New Jersey currently taking over the Miami music scene. Got a bag has over 1 million views on YouTube. She plans to keep releasing music until her big break in the music industry.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Hollywood Charmer Sasa Café Italiano Will Close to Make Way for Apartments

Salvatore "Sasa" Savarese is what's known as a Renaissance man. Born in Meta di Sorrento on the Gulf of Naples, "Sasa," as he's known by his friends and family, spent decades racking up experiences around the world, cooking and painting. Sasa opened restaurants in Venezuela and Italy, finally winding up in South Florida with his wife, Loiris.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
communitynewspapers.com

The Miramar Cultural Center Presetns Counter Valence II: The Gods are watching in silence Exhibit Artist Meet and Greet

The Miramar Cultural Center (MCC), located at 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar has an exciting exhibit on display at the Ansin Family Art Gallery, Counter Valence II: The Gods are Watching in Silence by artist Isaie “Zeek” Mathias. The collection takes guests on a sensory journey, literally and metaphorically, providing photographic glimpses into Haitian life. It is on display through August 7, 2022, with showing hours of Mondays to Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Sunday, July 24, 2022, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in a FREE and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC Meet and Greet, patrons can come up close and personal with the Artist behind the thought provoking photographs.
MIRAMAR, FL
matadornetwork.com

The Best Places To Eat Along Florida’s Hollywood Beach Boardwalk

Hollywood, Florida, is not your typical beach town. Located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, this charming beach town features turquoise waters, palm trees, and pristine white sand beaches (in fact, it’s a Blue Wave Beach that certifies it among the nation’s cleanest and safest). With a population of over 100,000 people, Hollywood is a bustling Florida city. And one of the best places to go on any trip to Hollywood is the Hollywood Beach Boardwalk.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Willie T’s Seafood Shack in Fort Lauderdale; Ocean One Bar & Grille in Royal Palm Beach

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. A replacement for Elliot Wolf’s pandemic-closed sandwicherie, Lunchroom, this seafood house from Virginia’s Thompson Hospitality expects to open in late August inside the Harbor Shops on 17th Street. Willie T’s, which has locations in the Washington, D.C., area, serves fried and grilled Gulf shrimp, catfish and lobsters, along with oyster po’boys, crab cakes, salmon and Old Bay-seasoned, waffle-cut fries. 1824 Cordova Road, Fort Lauderdale; WillieTsSeafoodShack.com.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
budgettravel.com

Fort Lauderdale Beachfront Hotel w/Breakfast - $119

This laid-back oceanfront resort has an infinity pool, private beach access and an actual underwater mermaid show at its on-site bar. But when you’re ready to hit the town, it's steps from Fort Lauderdale's lively nightlife scene and the Intracoastal Waterway — you can even hop on a water taxi to venture into the city on the scenic route. Escape to this beach getaway any time through November to save up to $125 per night, and score member-exclusive perks, including breakfast for two and a discounted resort fee.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
sciotopost.com

Red Lobster Employee Saves 1 in 30 Million Rare Lobster from Becoming Dinner

Florida – A very rare lobster made its way from caught to almost plate before an employee noticed it was special. Red Lobster is known for its seafood and the ability to pick out your lobster from a tank to be steamed fresh and on your plate shortly afterward. This week a team member from a Hollywood, Fla. Red Lobster found a lobster in their food shipment that stopped them in their tracks, an orange lobster.
FLORIDA, OH
WHYI Y100

Popular Florida City Named One Of The World's Greatest Places

Attention travel buffs! TIME unveiled its list of the "World's Greatest Places" for 2022, and a South Florida destination made the list. "To compile this list of the World’s Greatest Places, the top spots to visit this year, TIME solicited nominations of places from our international network of correspondents and contributors, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences," according to the website.
MIAMI, FL
tamaractalk.com

Dog Park Improvements Coming Soon to Tamarac

Paw-some news for Tamarac dog owners: a major renovation of the Gary B Jones Park for People and Pups will make it safer and more attractive. The city commission approved the $193K renovation project at the July 13 meeting. Construction starts in 3-4 weeks and will take 270 calendar days to complete.
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami flight forced to divert to another city following emergency

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a scare in the air for nearly 200 passengers trying to travel to Miami International Airport. American Airlines told 7News Thursday, Flight 629 had to divert while on its way to Miami from JFK Airport outside New York City after the Boeing 737 had what they described as a potential mechanical issue.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rapper Kodak Black arrested in Broward County on oxycodone charge

Rapper Kodak Black was arrested Friday on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, according to court documents. Black, represented by attorney Fred Haddad, appeared before Broward judge Stefanie Moon on Saturday morning and was given a $75,000 bond. According to NBC6, he bonded out and was released late Saturday afternoon. Black was ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Restaurants Fight Back Against One-Star-Review Google Shakedown Scam

For decades, perhaps even centuries, people have relied on word of mouth when it comes to recommendations for goods and services. In the 21st Century, crowdsourced sites like Tripadvisor, Yelp, and Google have become clearinghouses for user reviews, helping to steer us to everything from hair salons and hardware stores to martini bars and medical practitioners.
MIAMI, FL

