Regé-Jean Page Responds To Speculation About ‘Bridgerton’ Recasting His Role In Future Seasons

By Eric Todisco
 2 days ago
Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Regé-Jean Page spoke about the possibility that his beloved Bridgerton character, Simon Bassett, the Duke of Hastings, will be recasted in future seasons of the hit Netflix period drama. “They’re free to do as they like,” the Emmy Award nominee told Variety at the premiere of his new action movie The Gray Man on July 13. Regé-Jean, 34, explained that he and Shonda Rimes, one of the executive producers of Bridgerton, “had a wonderful conversation at the end of Season 1. We were quite happy with how we stuck the landing on that one.”

Rege-Jean Page (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Regé-Jean was the breakout star on season 1 of Bridgerton, which focused on Simon’s love story with Phoebe Dynevor‘s Daphne Bridgerton. But Regé-Jean decided to leave the show after a single season, much to fans’ disappointment. “We did so well on that redemptive arc that people forget that Simon was kind of horrific,” Regé-Jean recalled of his time on the show. “He was the best example of a Regency f***boy that any of us had come across. And so, because we came around full circle so well, because we stuck that landing, you’re left with this great feeling. You really do have to be brave about ending stories like that.”

Season 2 explored the romance between Jonathan Bailey‘s Anthony Bridgerton and Simone Ashley‘s Kate Sharna. Regé-Jean told Variety he hasn’t watched the new season, which came out in March. “I haven’t caught up with it.” Regé-Jean also won’t be back for season 3, which is about Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

After his exit from the show was confirmed ahead of the second season, Regé-Jean told Variety that he always viewed his role as a “one-season arc.” He added, “I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit, and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.” It’s rumored that Regé-Jean passed up around $250,000 to return as a guest star for season 2. He’s now focused on his film career including The Gray Man (which also stars Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling) and the Paramount feature Dungeons and Dragons featuring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith.

