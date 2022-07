Flashback a few months ago to my chilly January trip to New York. My travel buddy and I naturally found ourselves lost inside Saks Fifth Ave (surprise, surprise)! During our little excursion, we gushed over the many gorgeous items that filled the sparkling halls of the high-end store, but one un-purchased lusted-over item in particular quite honestly haunted me post-trip.

