ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Placid, NY

[PHOTOS:] Luxury Lake Placid House For Rent: Water Slide, Movie Theater, and More

By Kaylin
WIBX 950
WIBX 950
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lake Placid is such a beautiful place for a getaway. Whether your looking to spend some time with family, friends, or even maybe a romantic weekend away with the person you love - it truly is the best spot for all different kinds of occasions. Maybe you're looking to...

wibx950.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bassmaster.com

Wind has kept some secrets at St. Lawrence

CLAYTON, N.Y. —High winds during the three-day practice period made it tough for Elite Series anglers to explore Lake Ontario, but some did it anyway. And the St. Lawrence River was no picnic either. Now comes a weather forecast of light winds during the next four days when the Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at the St. Lawrence River begins Thursday.
CLAYTON, NY
WIBX 950

Help Solve Mystery Of This ATV Stuck In An Upstate New York Lake

New York State Rangers have stumbled upon many crazy things while on the job, but this one is a little different than most. Forest Rangers up in Franklin County were completing a boat patrol on Tupper Lake when they noticed something weird on the shoreline. When they got closer, they found an ATV half submerged into the water.
TUPPER LAKE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saranac Lake, NY
Lake Placid, NY
Lifestyle
City
Goshen, NY
City
North Elba, NY
City
Lake Placid, NY
northcountrynow.com

Big winners at grand opening of Evans & White

Evans and White Ace Hardware, Potsdam, recently announced the winners of its grand opening drawings. The store, under new ownership by North Country businessman Clark Porter, held a grand opening July 8-10, with sales, product giveaways and outdoor grilling demonstrations. The store has added almost two thirds more inventory and reopened portions of the store that had been closed for some time. Evans & White has been in continuous operation in downtown Potsdam for the last 100 years. Above, the winner of the Weber grill giveaway was Molly Pressey (center), at left is Keith Martin, assistant manager. At right is manager Mike Ober. Other winners in the grand opening product giveaway drawings were Kevin and Rebeca Kingsley, Diane Dummond, Melissa Streeter, Judy Brassard and Dawn Atkinson. Evans & White photo.
POTSDAM, NY
WCAX

Plattsburgh footbridge renamed in honor of beloved phys ed teacher

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Webb Island Footbridge in Plattsburgh now has a new name. It will now be called the “Thelma Douglas Memorial Footbridge.”. The bridge is part of the Saranac River Trail and connects south Plattsburgh to Plattsburgh High School. Douglas, known as “Miss D,” was well-known...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Clinton County to sell nursing home

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Clinton County is selling its nursing home. The county Legislature made the decision Wednesday night. They say the Clinton County Nursing Home hasn’t been able to generate enough revenue to provide the resources needed to provide quality care to residents. The county hasn’t been able...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Slide#Movie Theater#Tree House
WIBX 950

100 Leads But No Answers; Help Needed to Find Murderer of 45-Year-Old Woman in Plattsburgh

Authorities are asking for help from the public in a murder investigation that has, so far, yielded more than one hundred leads but few answers. Police say that the murder of 45-year-old Monique R. Yanulavich of Plattsburgh appears to have been a targeted attack. Authorities say it does not appear, at least from their investigation so far, that members of the general public are at risk from the perpetrator of the alleged murder.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
MyChamplainValley.com

Woman found dead inside car in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police are investigating the apparent homicide of a woman whose body was found inside a car Thursday in a parking lot off Plaza Boulevard in Plattsburgh. Police identified the victim as Monique R. Yanulavich, 45, of Plattsburgh. An autopsy has been...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Police identify Plattsburgh homicide victim

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — New York State Police have identified a victim in Thursday night's homicide investigation in the town of Plattsburgh. Police found 45-year-old Monique Yanulavich, of Plattsburgh, in a vehicle located at Plaza Boulevard next to the La Quinta Inn & Suites. An autopsy is scheduled for later...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Williston crash sends one to hospital

Williston, VT — On Friday morning, a crash occurred at the intersection of North Brownell Road and Industrial Avenue between a car and a garbage truck. Both drivers were medically assessed on the scene and the driver of the car was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the truck driver denied transport to the hospital.
WILLISTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Housing
WCAX

Fatal motorcycle crash on I-89

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington man has died after crashing his motorcycle on I-89 in Richmond Wednesday. The Vermont State Police say that around 6 p.m., Joseph Cafferky, 64, was headed northbound when he lost control and hit a guardrail. He died at the scene. The cause of...
informnny.com

Canton man arrested following public annoyance

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Danny S. French of Canton on July 15. According to the Sherriff’s Office, this was after deputies investigated a reported noise complaint on County Route 27 in the Town of Canton on July 14. The...
CANTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Only man on Potsdam town board opposes abortion rights resolution

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The Potsdam town board voted this week to endorse abortion rights. The vote was 4-1; the only man on the board voted against the measure. “In my opinion, this shouldn’t even be on the agenda tonight,” said town council member Marty Miller. The...
POTSDAM, NY
WCAX

Burlington woman faces drug charges

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington woman faces charges for allegedly selling fentanyl. Burlington Police on Wednesday arrested Amanda Bernier, 34, following a search at a home on Russell Street. Authorities say they received numerous complaints and drug tips from neighbors. Police say Bernier had an active arrest warrant from...
BURLINGTON, VT
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy