WAREHAM, Mass. — Six people were hurt and five were hospitalized after an SUV crashed down a 30-foot embankment and landed in the brush beside a Massachusetts beach. The crash occurred around 5 a.m. near the intersection of Onset Avenue and Hotel Road, in Wareham, the fire department confirmed. Injuries to the six occupants of the vehicle ranged from minor to severe, officials said.

WAREHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO