KEARNEY — Bruce Aldrich winces just a little whenever he passes a gravel truck while driving his fully restored 1957 Studebaker Silver Hawk. “I kinda hunch up a little, but it’s all part of the deal,” he said. “We can either pull it around on a trailer and have it sit in a garage and have people stop by and say, ‘Gee, doesn’t that look nice,’ or we can drive it and have people give us 9,000 thumbs up when we’re going down the road. It’s just fun to drive.”

KEARNEY, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO