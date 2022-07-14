Detroit Red Wings sign Mark Pysyk

Former Buffalo Sabres defenseman Mark Pysyk (13) has been added to the Red Wings' roster. John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Red Wings have added another depth defenseman, this time signing Mark Pysyk to a one-year, $850K contract. The deal comes just as the team announced their contract with Olli Maatta and follows the bigger addition of Ben Chiarot to a four-year deal.

Pysyk, 30, might not be a household name but is an effective bottom-pairing option, who played in 68 games for the Buffalo Sabres last season. With more than 500 games of NHL experience, a good bit of penalty-killing acumen, and even a bit of offensive upside–Pysyk did score a hat-trick while lining up as a winger in 2020–he can fill in some of the gaps for the Red Wings this season while not having too much responsibility heaped on his shoulders.

In fact, as a right-handed option on a team that already has Moritz Seider and Filip Hronek locked in, there may not be that many minutes for Pysyk at all. He joins an interesting mix of youth and experience in Detroit as the team appears ready to start contending for the playoffs again.