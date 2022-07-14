ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Jasper

By Syracuse.com
 2 days ago
Submitted by Donna Newman for the Central New York SPCA. Jasper has the body of a lab and the face of ... we’re not sure what, but he’s very cute!. He’s agile and quick, and loves...

