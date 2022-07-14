ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey Devils to sign Ondrej Palat

By Gavin Lee
Former Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) expected to sign to the Devils for five years. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Late last night, once most of the league had gone to sleep, the New Jersey Devils were busy adding some Stanley Cup pedigree. Kevin Weekes of ESPN was first to report that Ondrej Palat would be signing a five-year deal with the Devils, and Chris Johnston of TSN added that it is expected to carry a cap hit of $6M.

The deal has not yet been announced by the team, though several other reports have confirmed it.

Palat, 31, has long been a swiss army knife for the Tampa Bay Lightning, able to move into any situation and excel. In 628 regular season games, all with the Lightning, he has 423 points. It has been the postseason where he shines the brightest, showing up at the biggest moments to score a game-winning goal, or deliver a game-saving shot block. This season, he had 21 points in 23 games as the Lightning tried to win their third consecutive championship.

In New Jersey, while he will still be asked to contribute at a high level, his addition will also give young players like Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier someone to lean on to find out “what it takes” to win in the NHL. As the Devils try to transition away from a rebuild and into a contention window, Palat should be able to help shepherd them along, filling in the gaps wherever necessary.

At a $6M cap hit, a team like Tampa Bay would have had too much risk exposure, given their tight financial structure. In New Jersey, the team has plenty of space and should feel that same squeeze, though there will still likely be years at the end of the deal where he is not performing anywhere near a $6M value. The focus is on his contributions in the short-term, and whether he can help the young Devils team reach the next level.

