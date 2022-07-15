ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Heathrow cancellations: 158 flights grounded over next 10 days

By Simon Calder
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jTRm9_0gfT17Fv00

Twenty transatlantic flights on United Airlines alone have been grounded over the next 10 days in response to the unprecedented capacity cut by London Heathrow airport.

Six departures to New York Newark and five to San Francisco are among the cancellations.

Heathrow is insisting passenger levels do not exceed 100,000 during the summer .

From a list of cancellations made between Friday 15 July and Sunday 24 July, The Independent has calculated 158 outbound departures are cancelled, with the same number of inbound links likely to be axed.

In total, around 50,000 passengers are likely to be affected over the 10 days.

Air Canada is grounding nine departures to its home nation, with Heathrow’s newest transatlantic carrier– JetBlue – required to axe two flights to New York JFK.

For Asia flights, Singapore Airlines is cancelling five departures to its home base over the 10-day spell, while Air India is required to ground the same number: three to Delhi and one each to to Mumbai and Amritsar.

Thai Airways has also cancelled two flights to Bangkok, while there are single cancellations on long-haul routes to Addis Ababa, Bogota, Cairo, Tokyo and Taipei.

Short-haul routes are even harder hit, with Lufthansa and its Eurowings subsidiary cancelling a total of 25 – including 10 to Frankfurt and eight to Munich.

SAS has grounded 14 flights to Oslo (eight), Stockholm (four) and Copenhagen (three), while Swiss is cancelling 11 to Zurich (six) and Geneva (five).

The other airline with cancellations in double figures is Aer Lingus at 12, of which eight are to Dublin and others to Belfast City (two), Cork and Shannon.

In a separate move, British Airways has already grounded almost 30,000 flights this summer , and is understood to be cancelling only six more services in response to the Heathrow cap.

These are to Edinburgh, Glasgow and Manchester, where the train provides an alternative, as well as Amsterdam and Luxembourg – both accessible on Eurostar via Brussels.

A spokesperson for BA said: “This is incredibly disappointing news for our customers, coming at a time when we’ve already taken responsible action to reduce our summer schedule to slim our programme further, utilising slot alleviation to minimise disruption, provide certainty for travellers and help airports manage their resource.

“As a result of Heathrow’s request, we will now need to take a small number of additional flights out of our schedule.

“We also know that some customers may want to review their travel plans in light of the current travel challenges and have introduced a policy that will allow customers to easily change travel dates so that they have additional flexibility.”

There are many notable absentees from the list:

  • Emirates, which has flatly refused to cancel any of its flights to Dubai
  • Gulf-based rivals Etihad and Qatar Airways
  • Virgin Atlantic and its partner Delta Airlines
  • American Airlines, one of the leading carriers at Heathrow
  • Air France and its partner KLM, which fly frequently to Paris and Amsterdam respectively
  • Long-haul carriers with multiple daily departures such as Qantas and Cathay Pacific
  • British Airways’ partners, Iberia and Finnair

Airlines are understood to be in negotiation with Airport Coordination Ltd (ACL), the independent agency that coordinates departure and arrival slots at constrained airports.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
LIFESTYLE
PopCrush

Passengers Horrified After Airplane Completes Majority of 14-Hour Flight With Large Hole in Plane

Emirates plane passengers were shocked to discover that their plane had a large hole in it for the majority of their 14-hour flight. On Friday (July 1), the A360 plane took off from Dubai and landed safely at Brisbane International Airport at 10:45 PM despite a malfunction that caused a hole to form. Passengers heard a loud banging noise approximately 45 minutes after the plane departed and were unaware of what was actually happening to the aircraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jetblue Airways#Qantas Airways#Brussels Airlines#Air Canada#Singapore Airlines#Air India#Thai Airways#Lufthansa#Eurowings#Sas#Swiss
Daily Mail

Virgin worker delivers brutally honest speech as she tells passengers their flight has been cancelled, forcing some to sleep at McDonald's: 'I'll be straight up with you, go home'

A Virgin employee has delivered a tough message to hundreds of travellers after their late-night flight was cancelled minutes before departure - go home. The Virgin staff member took to the intercom at Sydney Airport in June to tell the shocked travellers they would have to leave the domestic terminal immediately.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

‘Leave all bags, come this way!’ Passengers cry during panicked flight evacuation after fire detected on plane

United Airlines passengers had a shock on landing in Denver on Tuesday as cabin crew immediately shouted at them to leave their bags and evacuate the plane.The flight from Kansas City, Missouri to Denver, Colorado had touched down at 2.30pm when a fire was detected onboard the aircraft, and crew took the decision to evacuate.Passenger Adrian Hartwell posted a dramatic video to Twitter showing multiple flight attendants shouting “Come this way, come this way!” and “Leave all bags” as passengers clamour to get down the aisle and off the plane. Both adults and children can be heard crying and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ZDNet

A Delta passenger asked a simple question. The answer was a disaster

The airlines survived the latest holiday weekend, likely better than some of their customers. The airlines are almost getting bullish now. Why, Delta and United both insist that problems with flight delays are largely the fault of Air Traffic Control rather than, say, the fact that airlines let far too many competent people leave during the COVID-19 pandemic while they trousered billions of taxpayer dollars.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Qatar Airways
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Place
Tokyo, JP
ZDNet

He flew American Airlines, she flew United. For both, the unthinkable happened

A lot of Americans are thinking twice these days. Should they fly somewhere, anywhere? Or should they tolerate the high price of gas and drive somewhere, anywhere?. Currently, America's airlines seem to enjoy all the efficiency and competence of, well, America's politicians. Delta, for example, got so desperate that it...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

American flights are unsafe for passengers, warns pilot: ‘There is a problem here’

An American pilot has claimed US flights are not safe for passengers as there is an “inhumane level” of pressure on pilots amid an intensifying nationwide pilot shortage.American flyers need to be “concerned” about their safety because “there is a problem here”, warned Dennis Tajer, a spokesperson for Texas-based pilots union Allied Pilots Association.A nationwide pilot shortage has become the latest flashpoint of anger among pilots and staff in the country’s embattled airline industry, sparking fresh concerns in the travel sector.Thousands of flights have been cancelled or hit by long delays since the last week as airlines grappled to...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Passenger baffled after being kicked off flight for ‘invalid ticket’ after boarding

A Hawaiian Airlines passenger was left baffled when he was removed from a flight after boarding, with staff accusing him of having an “invalid” ticket.Ryan DeMarre, from Idaho, posted the whole encounter to the video social media platform TikTok.He claims he had arrived at the airport in Seattle for a Hawaiian Airlines flight to Maui, Hawaii on 2 July, and was able to check-in and go through airport security with no problems before the issue arose.Once onboard, Mr Demarre’s video shows cabin crew coming to talk to him and his daughter in his plane seat.He asks: “Is there some problem...
SEATTLE, WA
The Independent

The Independent

747K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy