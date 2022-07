(New Castle, DE 19720) On June 29th, 2022, patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of Memorial Dr, in the community of Garfield Park for the report of a burglary that had just occurred. When the officers arrived, they learned from the homeowner that he was awakened by a loud crash when he got up to investigate, he saw a dark shadowy figure trying to climb into his residence. The victim yelled at the suspect and the suspect backed out of the window and fled.

