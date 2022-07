It shouldn’t be as bad as last weekend, but construction will once again get in your way over the next three days. Both directions of Interstate 5 in Seattle will get into the mix this weekend. Revive I-5 will close the right lanes of the freeway by 10 p.m. Friday night. This closure for expansion joint repair will last until early Monday morning. Two right lanes of northbound I-5 will be closed from Cherry Street to Olive Way all weekend too. This is part of the freeway expansion from Seneca.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO