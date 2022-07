Manhattan - David Louis Bente Wetzel, loving family man and pioneering analytical chemist, passed away on Monday, July 11, surrounded by loving family while listening to a Schubert lullaby. He was born in the blue-collar town of Rock Island, Illinois, and was proud to have worked construction for Langman & Sons and Farmall, and for John Deere on the assembly line building tractors. After graduating from “Rocky High,” he headed west to Kansas, where his great-grandfather homesteaded in 1861. Dave attended St. John’s College in Winfield and then completed his BA in Chemistry at Augustana College in Rock Island in 1956. At Winfield, he fell in love with an Arkansas girl named Connie Gerdes, whom he later married and loved dearly for 67 years.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 21 HOURS AGO