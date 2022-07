He praises Jesus, he is called King Ry, he looks like a matinee idol from Hollywood’s golden period and his devoted flock is growing.Ryan Garcia might just become the biggest star in modern boxing.On Saturday night, in Los Angeles, he led a chorus of devotion outside the ropes and inside the ropes ruined a man called Javier Fortuna in six easy rounds. Fortuna is a very good fighter, but was dropped three times and saved from further hell. Fortuna never stood a chance.Garcia swooned his way to the ring, not one hair out of place and did not waste a...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 42 MINUTES AGO