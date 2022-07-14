ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The SEC says Elon Musk ghosted its request for more information about his Twitter acquisition plans

By Dominick Reuter
Business Insider
 2 days ago
  • A newly released letter from the SEC says Elon Musk ghosted the agency's information requests.
  • Lawyers for Musk responded a month later, saying a tweet putting the deal on hold wasn't a "material change."
  • Musk is already in hot water with the agency over failure to disclose his initial 5% stake in Twitter.

