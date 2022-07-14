ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Puget Sound's hot housing market finally cools down

By Denise Whitaker, KOMO News Reporter
KOMO News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE — Seattle’s hot housing market is chilling, leaving many asking, ‘Is it a seller’s market or a buyer’s market?’. Instead of leaning too far to one side or the other, real estate agents in the Puget Sound region say the market is normalizing due to some quick changes happening in...

komonews.com

seattlemet.com

4 Seattle Suburbs Where Home Prices Grew the Most in June

And three where prices (gasp) fell. When we talk about Seattle-area real estate nowadays, context is important. Earlier this year, the Eastside was on a tear with year-over-year price growth of as much as 58, 80, even 100 percent one month. But as we saw with the latest Northwest Multiple Listing Service data for Seattle neighborhoods, a cooldown is here.
SEATTLE, WA
Local
Washington Business
City
Tacoma, WA
Tacoma, WA
Real Estate
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Real Estate
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Real Estate
Tacoma, WA
Business
City
Woodinville, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Amazon Announces Pause on 6 Bellevue Towers to Rethink Workspace Design

Amazon recently announced that they will be pausing construction on six of their office towers in Bellevue. The six towers total more than three million square feet of space. One tower’s construction is immediately halted, Bellevue 600’s second tower, while the other five’s exterior shell and core work will be completed, according to Puget Sound Business Journal.
BELLEVUE, WA
KOMO News

Space Needle employees get new uniforms by Seattle-based designer Luly Yang

SEATTLE — The next time you head to the Space Needle, you may notice its employees decked out in new uniforms. The workers at the iconic landmark just got a wardrobe makeover from Seattle-based designer Luly Yang. She says the Space Needle’s new uniform design was inspired by the shape of the building's silhouette.
SEATTLE, WA
thurstontalk.com

The Panorama Patio Sale Evolves Into a Year-Round Market

The beloved Benevolent Fund Patio Sale is a spectacle Panorama residents and members of the Thurston County area have delighted in over the last five decades. Each year in July, several hundred volunteers would come together to plan, prep and execute an event that excited the entire local community. Approximately an acre of space was needed for the available merchandise and hours could be spent looking through all that was available. Karen Romanelli, resident volunteer, described her experience by sharing: “serving on the leadership team for the Sale was one of the most gratifying experiences I have had at Panorama. I couldn’t wait to get out there on day one of set up and work all day, every day that week, with the most energetic and enthusiastic team of volunteers. It truly was a beehive of activity for days culminating in the excitement of the opening bell on Friday morning. I think the adrenaline kept us going for two days of shoppers. What a rush!”
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Seattle mulls a rezone of all residential neighborhoods

Seattle City Council is considering upzoning all residential neighborhoods to comply with a federal housing mandate. The consideration of a more comprehensive residential upzone was among several options that Seattle’s Office of Planning & Community Development (OPCD) considered in a presentation Wednesday. The City has an October deadline to finalize growth management strategies under the Growth Management Act with its Comprehensive Plan.
SEATTLE, WA
Person
Kim Davis
KOMO News

Seattle named one of the best cities in America for singles

Looking for love? Move to Seattle, apparently. In a ranking that no one saw coming, Seattle has been named one of the best cities in the nation for singles, according to a recent report from Zillow. The Emerald City came in at #8 on the list, which compared cities on singles in the area, available rental listings and rental affordability.
SEATTLE, WA
urbnlivn.com

Contemporary Mercer Island retreat

Set back into the trees, a contemporary retreat is on the market at 4457 E Mercer Way on Mercer Island. This 1979 custom-built home sits on nearly a third of an acre tucked against the Hollerbach Open Space for maximum privacy. Designed by McKinley Architects, this custom-built, 3,100 square foot house features an open floor plan showcased by expansive floor-to-ceiling windows.
MERCER ISLAND, WA
102.7 KORD

Would You Live In This Stunning Seattle Built Yacht for $500,000?

Would you believe it if I told you that for under $500,000 you could buy a 125-foot ship that not only floats but is in good working order? Believe it because Galati Yacht Estates has that ship for sale right now for a huge price reduction. The ship was made in 1938 by the Army Corps of engineers originally as a military survey craft and has a high-iron riveted steel which helps it avoid corrosion. The ship was also designed to be very efficient with fuel especially for its size only using 12-15 GPH on average.
SEATTLE, WA
seattleschild.com

Colman Pool: Aiming for equity and accessibility

Seattle Parks and Recreation will soon upgrade Colman Pool, the public saltwater pool in King County and one of only two outdoor pools in Seattle. This month, the parks department is inviting members of the community to learn about the project — and share their ideas for more improvements.
SEATTLE, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Penthouse Condo at Bellevue Towers Sells for Record-Breaking $4.9M

1. 4201 – $11,950,000. The unit, 4102, features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and is 3,561 square feet. The HOA fees are $1800 per month. It was originally listed for $2.5 million in 2012, selling later that year for $2.275M. We reached out to Jason Foss to learn more about...
BELLEVUE, WA
gigharbornow.org

Dearth of Dungeness again cancels South Sound crabbing season

The Puget Sound crabbing season opened last week. For the fifth straight year, most of the waters surrounding the Gig Harbor and Key peninsulas weren’t included. Since 2018, the area south of the Tacoma Narrows bridges (Marine Area 13) has remained closed to allow the weak Dungeness crab population to increase. The closure extended north through Marine Area 11 (Tacoma-Vashon, including Gig Harbor proper) in 2018 and 2019. Numbers have recovered enough there to offer a limited season — July 3 through Aug. 30 on Sundays and Mondays.
TACOMA, WA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
airlinegeeks.com

Dash Air Shuttle to Start Service on Olympic Pennisula

Dash Air Shuttle will start Service between Port Angeles, Wash, and Seattle on August 11, 2022. The company will offer up to four roundtrips at the inaugural and plan to expand to up to six daily roundtrips by summer 2023. Service Details. The new service will arrive at Seattle’s primary...
SEATTLE, WA
thurstontalk.com

Take a Summer Hike or Trail Run to Mima Falls

There’s something mystical about waterfalls. The unending symphony of crashing water under the forest canopy is more than simply an example of gravity at work. When water descends, it splits air molecules, creating negative ions that positively affect our brains. Just a half-hour from Olympia, a year-round waterfall in the Capitol State Forest is the perfect, peaceful reward at the end of a summer hike or trail run to Mima Falls.
OLYMPIA, WA

