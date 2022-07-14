ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novi, MI

Novi school board selects district’s next superintendent

By Charity Meier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOVI — After a lengthy interview process, the Novi Community School District Board of Education voted unanimously to select Benjamin Mainka as its next superintendent during a meeting June 30. Mainka will replace Steve Matthews, who resigned to become superintendent for the Rockford School District. Mainka was one...

