Novi school board selects district’s next superintendent

WATCH LIVE: A funeral service is being held for Detroit Officer Loren Courts at 11:30 a.m. at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit. (CBS DETROIT) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts, who was fatally shot while responding to reports of a man firing a weapon. Police say Courts, 40, was a five-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department when he was shot and killed after being “ambushed” by the gunman while on duty. According to police, 19-year-old Ehmani Davis, the gunman, was shot and killed by another officer at the scene. Public viewing is scheduled for Saturday, July 16 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday, July 17 from 3 to 9 p.m. A funeral service is set for Monday, July 18 at 11:30 a.m. All of these arrangements will take place at Greater Grace Temple, located at 23500 W. 7 Mile Road in Detroit. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO