ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Migrant criminal case referrals are up along Southwest border

By Sandra Sanchez
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Npnyj_0gfSyZe500

McALLEN, Texas ( Border Report ) — Federal authorities are referring more migrant cases to criminal federal courts, putting them at the highest levels since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to new data.

Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) reports that the number of cases referred to federal prosecutors exceeded 2,000 in April, up significantly from just 700 cases that were referred to criminal courts at the height of the pandemic in July 2020.

Mexico, U.S. presidents to meet amid newly tense relationship

The April data, the latest available, could signify a new policy or “practice decision,” by the Biden administration regarding those who try to illegally cross into the United States, TRAC researcher Austin Kocher told Border Report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43heTm_0gfSyZe500
A U.S. Border Patrol agents encounters a group of adult migrants on June 24, 202, in Hidalgo, Texas. During the pandemic, most migrants were sent back to Mexico but now more cases of illegal re-entry are being referred to federal criminal prosecutors. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

Crossing into the United States in between legal ports of entry is typically a misdemeanor, however, migrants who try to cross multiple times and are apprehended by law enforcement can be referred to federal prosecutors and charged with illegal re-entry, which is a criminal charge.

“If someone has already been deported before or been charged with unlawful entry they can charge them with an unlawful re-entry which is a more serious criminal charge. So they can actually file fed criminal cases in the courts,” Kocher said.

The statutory maximum term of imprisonment for illegal re-entry depends on the defendant’s prior criminal record, but in general, an individual who has no criminal history is subject to a two-year maximum, according to the U.S. Sentencing Commission.

A 10-year maximum applies if the defendant’s removal was preceded by a conviction for three or more misdemeanors involving, drugs, crimes against the person, or both; preceded by any felony; or based on certain, specified grounds.

If the prior conviction before the removal was an “aggravated felony,” the statutory maximum is 20 years.

According to the Commission’s Interactive Data Analyzer, the average sentence length for illegal reentry offenders sentenced in FY21 was 13 months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A96P2_0gfSyZe500
(TRAC Graphic)

In April, there were 2,015 migrant cases referred by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials to federal prosecutors — up 31% from April 2021, TRAC reports. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials also send referrals, but those numbers have been fairly consistent since 2016.

Most of the federal referrals have been geographically concentrated along certain areas of the Southwest border in Arizona and West Texas, TRAC reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yHbbO_0gfSyZe500
(TRAC Graphic)

In March, there were 725 cases referred to federal prosecutors in Arizona and 636 cases sent in April. There were nearly 600 cases referred in West Texas in April. That’s much more than California, which had 140 cases in April, and South Texas, where 444 cases were referred in March and 413 cases were referred in April.

Typically, migrants charged with federal crimes are held in federal criminal facilities, not migrant detention facilities, Kocher said, and these cases tend to move very quickly through the court system.

But it’s up to federal prosecutors in various border communities to pursue federal criminal re-entry charges against the migrants.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

According to TRAC, there are over 1.8 million backlogged immigration court cases nationwide.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
Border Report

Texas governor orders troopers, Guard members to return migrants to border crossings

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered state troopers and Texas National Guard troops to return undocumented migrants back to the border, but migrant advocates tell Border Report that would be a violation of powers because federal authorities are tasked with the transport of those who are illegally in the country, and they worry about this prompting racial profiling.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Border Patrol agents did not whip migrants in Del Rio but internal report notes ‘unprofessional and dangerous behaviour’

Border Patrol agents on horses facing families in the Rio Grande near Del Rio, Texas, in September 2021 didn’t use their reins to hit the migrants but did act in ways that were inappropriate and unprofessional, an internal report has found. The report released on Friday also said that the agents didn’t get the advice they required from agency leaders. Footage and photos from the time showed the agents swinging their reins towards the migrants and screaming at them. They were briefly attempting to stop the migrant families from bringing food to a camp where 15,000 people had congregated...
DEL RIO, TX
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet Ivan Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, El Chapo’s Elusive Son

As a successor to the helm of the Sinaloa Cartel, Ivan Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar began trafficking drugs as a teenager. Now, he has reportedly expanded his father's empire to include meth and fentanyl. In the late 1980s, the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico began trafficking marijuana, cocaine, and heroin into...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Criminal Cases#Trac#Border Report
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
MILITARY
AFP

Mexico captures drug fugitive on FBI most-wanted list: navy

Mexico has captured an alleged drug kingpin on the FBI list of 10 most wanted fugitives for the murder of a US federal agent, a navy source said Friday. He is accused of co-founding the Guadalajara drug cartel and currently runs an arm of the infamous Sinaloa cartel, according to the DEA. He was captured by the navy in the northern state of Chihuahua, according to Mexican media.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WGNO

Houma man arrested after deputies uncover marijuana during traffic stop

BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) — A traffic stop on Tuesday night ended with the arrest of Franklin Kendall Jarvis Verret, 26, of Houma. “A detective unit observed a vehicle commit multiple traffic violations and initiated a stop of that vehicle assisted by the uniformed patrol division,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
HOUMA, LA
AFP

No US agents present during Mexico drug lord arrest: envoy

No Americans participated in the tactical operation by Mexican marines that saw notorious drug kingpin Rafael Caro Quintero taken into custody, the US ambassador to Mexico said Saturday. Ambassador Salazar clarified on Saturday that "no United States personnel participated in the tactical operation that resulted in Caro Quintero's arrest."
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGNO

WGNO

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy