BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The clean-up is just beginning in Buchanan County -- after flood waters have left several communities ravaged. "It's been very devastating," said Howie Fuller, a Buchanan County resident. "This is worse than the 1977 flood ever was. We had more water, it was bad and it just came so fast."

BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO