GERMANTOWN, MD – Two juveniles, upset that they were kicked out of a Germantown tobacco and vape shop, returned later in ski masks to rob the store. Montgomery County Police reported that on Thursday, at approximately 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Tobacco and Vape Zone in the 13000 block of Wisteria Dr. in Germantown.

GERMANTOWN, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO