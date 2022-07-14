ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Archers of Loaf’s NYC show on BrooklynVegan presale (password here)

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTickets for the Archers of Loaf show at Warsaw with Weird Nightmare are on BrooklynVegan presale today from 10 AM...

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

 

brooklynvegan.com

The Weeknd made his NYC-area stadium debut with spectacular MetLife Stadium show (pics, review)

“I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires stadiums,” The Weeknd said when he upgraded his 2022 arena tour to his first-ever stadium tour. The tour was originally supposed to happen in 2020, the same year The Weeknd released After Hours, but COVID got in the way, and in the time since then, he blessed the entire country with his arsenal of hits during the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show and released another new album, Dawn FM, hence this tour being named the After Hours til Dawn tour, as it supports both Dawn FM and After Hours. The two new albums (which are reportedly part of a planned trilogy) are two of his best and most widely acclaimed yet, which makes this the perfect time for The Weeknd to enter the realm of stadium shows. On one hand, he has a greatest hits’ worth of crowd pleasing singles dating back over a decade, and on the other, he’s fresh off releasing some of the best music of his career.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brooklynvegan.com

Jonathan Richman reissuing four ’70s albums for the first time, touring this fall

Four '70s Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers albums are getting vinyl and CD reissues for the first time ever via Omnivore Recordings. Jonathan Richman and the Modern Lovers (1976) will be out August 19; Rock ‘N’ Roll With The Modern Lovers (1977) will be out September 16; Modern Lovers ‘Live’ (1977) will be out October 21; and Back in Your Life (1979) will be out November 11. You can watch a trailer for the reissues below.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
brooklynvegan.com

Pearl Jam reschedule Apollo Theater show

Pearl Jam continue their rescheduled North American tour in September, and ahead of their big NYC show at Madison Square Garden on September 11, they've rescheduled their more intimate Apollo Theater date that was originally set for March of 2020. The show, part of the SiriusXM Small Stage Series, now happens on September 10. It's invitation-only, but it'll also be streamed live on the SiriusXM Pearl Jam Radio station that night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brooklynvegan.com

Death offshoot Left To Die playing ‘Leprosy’ on tour with Mortuous & more (NYC is tonight)

Left To Die -- the offshoot of death metal legends Death that includes former Death members Terry Butler (also of Massacre, Obituary, Six Feet Under) and Rick Rozz (also of Massacre) alongside Matt Harvey (Exhumed, Gruesome, etc) on guitar/vocals and Gruesome's Gus Ríos on drums -- are on tour now performing Death's classic 1988 sophomore album Leprosy in full, along with some songs from Death's 1987 debut LP Scream Bloody Gore. Two great newer (than Death) death metal bands, Skeletal Remains and Mortuous (members of Necrot, Vastum, Acephalix, more) are also on the tour.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
City
Warsaw, NY
brooklynvegan.com

Beastie Boys Square finally approved for L.E.S. after 9-year campaign

After a long uphill battle to name the southwest corner of Ludlow and Rivington Beastie Boys Square -- in honor of the Paul's Boutique album artwork being photographed there -- it's finally happening. New York City Council approved the renaming on Thursday (7/14), Bowery Boogie reports, writing, "Buoyed by the support of Councilman Chris Marte, the vote carried without incident, and was approved as part of several other co-namings around the Five Boroughs."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsTimes

Ashanti Selling Her Lovely Long Island Mansion for $2.2M

Chart-topping star Ashanti is selling her six-bedroom home in Old Westbury, NY. The “Foolish” singer, whose given name is Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas, is asking $2,198,000 for the stately brick Colonial. The Grammy winner purchased the property at the height of her popularity in 2003 for $1.95 million. Built...
OLD WESTBURY, NY
brooklynvegan.com

Alamo Drafthouse Staten Island w/ RZA’s Flying Guillotine Bar opens next week

The long-in-the-works Staten Island location of Alamo Drafthouse is finally set to open on Friday, July 22 at 2636 Hylan Park Blvd. The most distinguishing feature of this location is Flying Guillotine, bar and martial arts films museum that is a collaboration with the Wu-Tang Clan's RZA. There's also a martial-arts-themed "board-breaking" photo op in the lobby. Check out a few photos in this post.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Heavy rainfall causes street flooding in parts of NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Street flooding was reported in areas of New York City after heavy rain fell Saturday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for much of the New York City as strong showers and thunderstorms made their way across the city. The flood advisory was in effect for Manhattan, Queens […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

31-Year-Old Woman Shot in Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NY – A July 10th shooting in Brooklyn was caught on camera and now police are asking the public to help identify the gunman. The suspect stopped his car, got out and began shooting multiple times, striking a 31-year-old woman. Police said the incident happened at around...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 2434 Bronx Park East in Allerton, Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2434 Bronx Park East, an eight-story residential building in Allerton, The Bronx. Designed by Fred Geremia Architects and developed by Franc Gjini, the structure yields 38 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 18 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $50,743 to $187,330.
BRONX, NY
nypressnews.com

45 Years Ago Tonight, a Blackout Struck New York City

As it happened, the city was in the midst of a mayoral race at the time. Ed Koch, a long-shot candidate and longtime progressive, capitalized on the fear and outrage spreading across the city to refashion himself into the law-and-order candidate. It’s entirely possible that without the blackout, he never would have been elected mayor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
New York YIMBY

425 Grand Concourse Completes Construction in Mott Haven, The Bronx

Construction is complete on 425 Grand Concourse, a 26-story mixed-use building in Mott Haven, The Bronx and one of the largest Passive House structures in the city. Designed by Dattner Architects and developed by Trinity Financial and MBD Community Housing Corporation, the 310,000-square-foot project yields 277 residential units, with 248 units for residents earning 30 to 130 percent of the area median income, as well as a supermarket, a community health center, a cultural center, and a 30,000-square-foot educational facility for CUNY’s Hostos Community College. Monadnock Construction served as the general contractor for the development, which is located between Grand Concourse to the east, East 144th Street to the south, Walton Avenue to the west, and Evelina Antonetty Playground and Hostos Community College to the immediate north.
BRONX, NY
TBR News Media

Paw Prints: Meet shelter pets Quincy, Reilly, DJ, Margarita, Pesto and Logan!

Welcome to the seventh edition of Paw Prints, a monthly column for animal lovers dedicated to helping shelter pets find their furever home!. A ten-year-old Pomeranian mix, this is Quincy, aka Fancy Pants!, and a proud member of Little Shelter’s Silver Paw Connection. This spry and sassy senior is vying to become the newest member of your family. Smart, curious, and a bit feisty, Poms have been nicknamed, “the little dog who thinks he can”, and our Quincy is supremely confident that he will win you over in no time flat! Full of personality, you’ll find his company both entertaining and inspiring. It has been said that: “Adopting a senior dog is like fast-forwarding to the best part.” The best is waiting for you at Little Shelter in Huntington….just ask for Quincy. Call 631-368-8770, ext. 21.
HUNTINGTON, NY
PIX11

Daughter fatally slashed mom in head inside Bronx home: sources

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx family has been torn apart after a woman was found dead in her Bronx home, and police sources say her daughter is the murder suspect. A different family member made the horrific discovery on Friday when they went to check on Silma Garcia, 66, at her Park Avenue […]
BRONX, NY
wnypapers.com

Hochul announces $234 million in additional food assistance for July

All SNAP households to receive maximum level of food benefits for July. √ Supplemental food benefits have pumped more than $1.2 billion into New York state economy since January. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of...
FOOD & DRINKS

