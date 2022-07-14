Archers of Loaf’s NYC show on BrooklynVegan presale (password here)

“I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires stadiums,” The Weeknd said when he upgraded his 2022 arena tour to his first-ever stadium tour. The tour was originally supposed to happen in 2020, the same year The Weeknd released After Hours, but COVID got in the way, and in the time since then, he blessed the entire country with his arsenal of hits during the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show and released another new album, Dawn FM, hence this tour being named the After Hours til Dawn tour, as it supports both Dawn FM and After Hours. The two new albums (which are reportedly part of a planned trilogy) are two of his best and most widely acclaimed yet, which makes this the perfect time for The Weeknd to enter the realm of stadium shows. On one hand, he has a greatest hits’ worth of crowd pleasing singles dating back over a decade, and on the other, he’s fresh off releasing some of the best music of his career.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO