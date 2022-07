HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — On July 12, the Hammond Police Department announced the arrest of three individuals in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened more than three months ago. According to the police, 25-year-old Tysheen Kelly, 21-year-old Dejon Warner, and 21-year-old Jamichael Edwards were arrested and charged with the shooting that happened at the corner of West Church Street and Pecan Street on April 4.

HAMMOND, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO