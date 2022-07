The Jif Peanut Butter recall continues to reverberate. Nearly five weeks after the J.M. Smucker Co. recalled multiple Jif brand peanut butter types, a candy maker in Bluefield, West Virginia, is recalling Jif-laden treats as health officials work to contain a multi-state outbreak of salmonella linked to the popular food ingredient. Deskins Candies is urging consumers not to eat products sold in 16-ounce containers in three states, the company said in a notice posted Tuesday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recall comes as a result of the May 20 recall of the Jif peanut butter brand, which is used...

BLUEFIELD, WV ・ 24 DAYS AGO