EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - Several people are hospitalized after a carbon monoxide leak at a hotel in Eureka Springs Saturday morning. Eureka Springs Fire and EMTs said the call came in just before 7 a.m. Saturday to the Stonegate Lodge in Eureka Springs. EMS crews responded to 24 patients at the scene. They transported 10 of them to the hospital. They airlifted four of them to a hospital with serious injuries.

EUREKA SPRINGS, AR ・ 13 HOURS AGO