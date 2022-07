A Georgia family is mourning the tragic loss of their toddler found dead inside a car after a family member went to a fast-food restaurant, according to WTVM. The uncle of Kendrick Engram Jr., 3, discovered the child at a fast-food restaurant on Wynnton Road Sunday in Columbus. Little Kendrick was left in the car for approximately two hours and 45 minutes and died due to asphyxiation, the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office reports.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 15 DAYS AGO