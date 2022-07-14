ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon’s Recruiting Strategy’s Major Pitfall

By Editorials
fishduck.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past Friday, you saw 2023’s superstar QB Dante Moore commit to Oregon. While I’m ecstatic about the pickup for Our Beloved Ducks, I have some reservations about what our recruiting has said about our team recently. With recruits like these, why aren’t we winning every game against PAC-12...

fishduck.com

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

Texas football legend says Arch Manning will redshirt 2023 season

Texas football legend Vince Young believes Arch Manning will redshirt his freshman season. With Arch Manning slated to join the Texas football program in January, Longhorns legendary quarterback Vince Young expects for the five-star quarterback to redshirt his freshman season. Young appeared on ESPN’s First Take on Thursday morning to...
TEXAS STATE
HBCU Gameday

Deion Sanders says HBCU football powers have ‘a decision’ to make

Deion Sanders hasn’t been afraid to shake things up in HBCU football since he took over as Jackson State head football coach, and that trend continues. While Jackson State hosted an HBCU showcase for the XFL, Sanders was interviewed on ESPN. He was asked about the impact of re-alignment amongst the Power Five conferences in college football on HBCU football. Sanders stated that he thinks it will have a direct impact.
JACKSON, MS
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield’s ex-coach sounds off on QB amid ‘immature’ narrative

On the heels of his recent trade to the Carolina Panthers, Baker Mayfield’s former coach speaks out on the quarterback. Freddie Kitchens, who was at one time Mayfield’s head coach during his time with the Cleveland Browns, recently spoke about the quarterback. During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Kitchens spoke about Mayfield’s passion for the game of football. He said “I would say that [his passion is] an attribute that he has. It’s not necessarily a detriment.”
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
California State
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Football
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penei Sewell
247Sports

Conference realignment: Utah president says Pac-12 'holding together' but 'everything is on the table'

Conference realignment is in full swing once again, this time with the Pac-12's future in question after USC and UCLA defected to the Big Ten effective 2024. Amid that, Utah president Taylor Randall said the remaining 10 Pac-12 schools are "holding together" for the time being, but added that the Utes athletic department is keeping all of its options on the table with a priority of best positioning itself for the future.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
LonghornsCountry

Longhorns Commit Johntay Cook: 'It's Freaking Arch Manning'

Wide receiver Johntay Cook was among the first to announce his pledge to the Texas Longhorns following the decision by the nation’s top quarterback, Arch Manning. Cook forged a tight bond with Manning throughout his recruitment, as the possibility of catching passes from Manning in Steve Sarkisian’s offense has always excited Cook.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Recruiting Strategy
On3.com

IMHO Sunday: Winning big is the best recruiting strategy

In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles: Winning: There has been a lot of conversation this past week about the Trojans losing their third high-profile offensive tackle recruit, Lucas Simmons, from Clearwater, Florida. The previous week the Trojans lost out to the Miami Hurricanes for Floridian Francis Mauigoa, and some four months earlier, class of 2022 tackle Josh Conerly Jr. declared for Oregon. The Trojans are still searching for defensive linemen, as well, as they begin preparation for entering the Big Ten in 2024. Despite these disappointments, the Trojans, however, are still ranked No. 12 in the country, according to the On3 ratings. A key question: Can the Trojans stock up with enough physical linemen to compete with the Big Ten in 2024? Winning – Part 2: It’s certainly not a state secret that Lincoln Riley wants to win and wants to do it as early as this season. He has reshaped the roster, and one way or another has gotten rid of the “bad apples” and has brought in what most consider as good as it gets from the transfer portal. You already know transfer names like QB Caleb Williams, RB Travis Dye, WR Mario Williams , MLB Shane Lee, RE Romello Height, and CB Mekhi Blackmon. The overall consensus is that the Trojans, 4-8 in 2021, have improved their roster so substantially that they are now mentioned in the same preseason breath as other leading Pac-12 contenders Utah and Oregon.
CLEARWATER, FL
On3.com

Spencer Webb: A Beloved Teammate and Friend

Since Wednesday Oregon players, coaches, fans and folks that knew Spencer Webb have continued to be rocked by his death. By all accounts Spencer Webb was incredibly loved by those close to him and constantly referred to as a very positive person to be around. He was a great person...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Trail Blazers' Summer League Rings

The Portland Trail Blazers are NBA 2K23 Summer League champions. On Sunday, Portland earned an 85-77 victory over the New York Knicks to win the championship. For the first time ever, the NBA will award commemorative rings to the victors. The league's Twitter account displayed the impressive bling. Some fans...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy