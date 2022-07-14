ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Palm Beach art dealer indicted on fraud, money laundering charges in scheme to sell forged artwork

By Jodie Wagner, Palm Beach Daily News
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rO4q4_0gfSwMuw00

A Palm Beach art dealer whose Worth Avenue gallery was raided by federal agents in December has been indicted on charges of mail fraud, wire fraud and money laundering in connection with an alleged scheme to sell forged high-end artwork.

The indictment was announced Wednesday by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida.

It alleges Daniel Bouaziz engaged in a scheme to sell paintings and other artwork that he falsely marketed for sale as original or authentic pieces by prominent artists, including Jean-Michel Basquiat, Andy Warhol, Banksy and Roy Lichtenstein.

Some of the fake pieces that were sold or offered for sale as authentic as part of the scheme include a Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum print, a work by George Rodrigue, and a Basquiat painting for sale at Danieli Fine Art that was priced at $12 million.

Bouaziz sold the fraudulent art from Danieli Fine Art, at 226a Worth Ave., and Galerie Danieli, at 230 Worth Ave, both in Palm Beach, according to the indictment.

No official word on reason for raid: Palm Beach gallery reopens but no word why it was raided by FBI, IRS

FBI, IRS Criminal Investigation agents swarm fine art gallery: Federal agents raid Worth Avenue gallery in Palm Beach

The fraudulent pieces then were mailed by commercial interstate carrier and hand-delivered to Bouaziz’s victims.

Bouaziz purchased and acquired pieces at low prices from various sources, including online auction sites, and falsely sold them as originals at drastically increased prices, according to the indictment.

To make the fraudulent art appear authentic, Bouaziz allegedly made false representations to prospective buyers regarding the origin and originality of the art.

The tactics Bouaziz allegedly used to deceive his victims included falsifying a work’s ownership history; omitting language that was included with low-cost online purchases to include “after” and “reproduction” language; selling prospective buyers pieces on which false edition numbers and artists’ signatures had been added; and providing prospective buyers with certificates of authenticity that included false assertions and appraisals that had a stamped signature block that read “Daniel Bouaziz, Certified International Fine Art Appraiser.”.

Additionally, Bouaziz laundered money he received from the fraudulent art scheme, according to the indictment.

Miami-based FBI and IRS Criminal Investigation divisions investigated the matter, according to the indictment.

At least a dozen agents from both agencies raided Danieli Fine Art and Galerie Danieli on Dec. 15. According to witnesses, those agents swarmed the fine art gallery, carrying cardboard boxes for evidence gathering.

Jodie Wagner is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at jwagner@pbdailynews.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ARTnews

Palm Beach Dealer Indicted on Charges in Connection to Alleged Art Forgery Scheme

Click here to read the full article. Disgraced Florida art dealer Daniel Elie Bouaziz has been indicted on charges of wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering for allegedly peddling reproductions of works by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Andy Warhol, and Banksy, among other prominent artists, as originals. Bouaziz was arrested in May for his alleged involvement in the operation, following an F.B.I. raid of one of his Palm Beach galleries, Danieli Fine Art, in December 2021. Bouaziz faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $500,000 if he is convicted on the four charges. Bouzaiz also owns Galerie Danieli on Worth...
PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SEVEN BRIDGES DELRAY: Feds Seek 30 Months For Tracy Jedlicki

DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Seven Bridges Delray Beach homeowner Tracy Jedlicki will find out next week just how long she will spend in federal prison for her role in an international boiler room scam. Jedlicki will join the unprecedented number of homeowners from the new community of Seven Bridges who have been prosecuted by the Department of Justice for completely unrelated schemes and scams.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
wflx.com

$8.2 million settlement reached after drawbridge death

A West Palm Beach law firm announced the details Friday involving a settlement following the death of a 79-year-old woman who died after a drawbridge suddenly opened up while she was walking across it earlier this year. Carol Wright died Feb. 6 when she was walking her bike across the...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Top South Florida prosecutor wants ex-wife’s deposition sealed

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A request by the top prosecutor of a South Florida county to seal a deposition his ex-wife gave in another case has set off a public records challenge from two newspapers. Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg has asked a state judge to prevent...
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

MURDER SUICIDE VICTIM IDENTIFIED IN BOCA RATON ATTACK

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — BocaNewsNow.com has confirmed that Dena Vanvoorhis, 65, of Sharon, Connecticut was shot and killed in the home at 5500 NW Third Terrace on Sunday. She is the victim of the murder-suicide that continues to be the subject of controversy involving the Boca Raton Police Department.
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Roy Lichtenstein
Person
Banksy
Person
Jean Michel Basquiat
Person
George Rodrigue
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Woman plunged to her death from a drawbridge. Wrongful death settlement includes safety changes, $8.3 million for family.

When the Royal Park Bridge in West Palm Beach opened beneath Carol Wright in February, the frightening plummet to her death left behind more than a void in the lives of her loved ones. She left behind a legacy — one of increased safety measures and access to opportunity. The attorney representing Wright’s family, Lance Ivey, announced on Friday that the wrongful death lawsuit was settled for ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Art Gallery#Fraud#Worth Avenue#Irs Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Investigation
The Palm Beach Post

The Palm Beach Post

2K+
Followers
747
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Daily News.

 http://palmbeachdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy