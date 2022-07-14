In Brief: Adam Sandler's family in 'Bat Mitzvah', Goldblum goes god mode, and more

Filming is underway for the Netflix YA comedy You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!, Fiona Rosenbloom's beloved coming-of-age novel, the streaming service announced on Tuesday. Adam Sandler will produce and star in the movie, along with his real-life family -- daughters Sunny and Sadie and his wife Jackie, as well as his Uncut Gems co-star Idina Menzel, Saturday Night Live newcomer Sarah Sherman and Punch Drunk Love actor Luiz Guzmán. Their specific roles have not been revealed. The plotline, per Netflix, reads, "A girl's bat mitzvah plans comedically unravel and threaten to ruin one of the most important events of her young life"...

My Therapist Says co-founders, Lola Tash and Nicole Argiris are taking the viral Instagram account to TV with the help of Kenan Thompson and John Ryan Jr.'s Artists for Artists banner, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The account, which launched in 2015 and currently has 7.5 million followers, features amusing memes focused on mental health and inspired the 2020 book, My Therapist Says: Advice You Should Probably (Not) Follow. "Lola and Nicole have a unique and hilarious perspective that has resonated with people all over the world. I'm so excited to welcome our funny sisters to the AFA fam!" said Thompson in a statement obtained by THR...

Paramount+ has given the green light to a revival of the police drama Criminal Minds, which originally aired on CBS from 2005-2020, according to TVLine. Original cast members Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler and Paget Brewster are all on board, though Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney will not return. Mantegna teased the revival on Twitter Tuesday, with a picture of himself on a partially built set. "Just doing a little inspection today for an upcoming project. #criminalminds," he wrote...

Jeff Goldblum will play the vengeful god Zeus, in Netflix's dark comedy series Kaos, according to Deadline. The Jurassic World Dominion star replaces Hugh Grant, who originally had been tapped for the role, but had to back out over a schedule conflict. Kaos is a "contemporary take on Greek mythology, exploring love, power and life in the underworld. Goldblum will play Zeus...

Zazie Beetz, Paapa Essiedu, Josh Hartnett, Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton and Anjana Vasan round out the cast o Netflix's dystopian series Black Mirror for its upcoming sixth season, according to Variety. This casting specifically spans three episodes, and sources tell the outlet that more actors will join up for further episodes of the show. A premiere date for season six has not been announced yet, but the show is believed to be in production...

