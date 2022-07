One-hundred-seven calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday. A couple of the calls include:. 08:22 a.m., Officers responded to the 2600 block of Washington St. for a well-being check. Officers made contact with the citizen who was OK. They were called back to the location about an hour later for the same person. Officers were able to have a family member pick her up.

